The big story: Warner hits 100 in just 78 balls
David Warner became only the fifth batsman to score a hundred in the opening session of a Test, giving Australia early control in the third Test against Pakistan in Sydney on Tuesday.
Warner played a swashbuckling knock that saw him race to 100 in just 78 balls. His effort included 17 boundaries. Australia went into lunch on 126/0, with Matt Renshaw (25 off 84 balls) providing solid support to Warner.
Australia have already sealed the series with wins in the first two Tests.
Other top stories:
- Dean Elgar’s century and Quinton de Kock’s fluent unbeaten 68 rescued South Africa against Sri Lanka on day one of the second Test at Cape Town. Suranga Lakmal and Lahiru Kumara had struck early for the visitors. South Africa ended the day at 297/6.
- In the Ranji Trophy, Tamil Nadu struck late in the day to reduce Mumbai to 171/4 after TN were bundled out for 305 in the first innings. Jharkhand battled hard but Gujarat were still in a comfortable position, leading by 174. Parthiv Patel’s side scored 390 in the first innings. Jharkand are 214/5 in reply.
- Anurag Thakur took a cheeky dig at the Supreme Court after being removed from his post as BCCI president. “If the Supreme Court thinks BCCI will do well under retired judges, I wish them all the best,” Thakur said in a statement.
- Ajay Shirke, who was removed as the secretary of the BCCI on Monday, told The Hindu that they could not have done anything more differently to ensure that the Justice Lodha Committee’s recommendations were implemented.
- Despite the apprehension in the state associations post the Supreme Court verdict, the Saurashtra Cricket Association, Karnataka State Cricket Association and the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association stated that they would comply with the Supreme Court and its suggested reforms.
- Australia’s Adam Zampa and Mitchell Marsh have both been charged and fined following incidents during their respective Big Bash matches on Monday, PTI reported.
- Pakistan umpire Aleem Dar on Monday surpassed South African Rudi Koertzen’s record of officiating in the highest number of international games to become cricket’s most experienced umpire, PTI reported.