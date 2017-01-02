We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
The big story: Liverpool left frustrated at Stadium of Light
Sunderland held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw in their Premier League clash at the Stadium of Light on Monday.
The Reds went ahead in the 20th minute through a header from Daniel Sturridge. Minutes later, Ragnar Klavan’s reckless tackle gifted the Black Cats with a penalty. Jermaine Defoe made no mistake from the spot.
Sadio Mane was a hero and a villain in the second half. The former Southampton man put his side in the lead, but later handled the ball to gift the home side another penalty. With six minutes left on the clock, a calm Defoe slotted home once again from the spot.
Other top stories
- Ten-man Manchester City beat Burnley 2-1 in a hard-fought contest at the Etihad stadium on Monday. The win helped the side move back into third place.
- Manchester United continued their rich vein of form to land their sixth straight win in Premier League games, beating West Ham United 2-0 at the Olympic Stadium.
- Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he is “arriving at the end” of his career and is unlikely to be coaching at 65. “I will not be on the bench until I am 60 or 65 years old. I feel the process of my goodbye has already started,” said Guardiola, 45.
- Chelsea striker Diego Costa revealed that he considered moving away from West London during their turbulent last season.
- Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic thinks that he has “shut up his critics” through his goalscoring form. The Swede has scored 17 goals in all competitions this season for the Red Devils.
- Real Kashmir Football Club are gearing up for the I-League second division and have signed former Scottish international and Rangers left-back David Robertson, reported PTI.
- India booked their place in the final of the SAFF Women’s Championship, beating Nepal 3-1 in the last four.