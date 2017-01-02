The big story: Liverpool left frustrated at Stadium of Light

Sunderland held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw in their Premier League clash at the Stadium of Light on Monday.

The Reds went ahead in the 20th minute through a header from Daniel Sturridge. Minutes later, Ragnar Klavan’s reckless tackle gifted the Black Cats with a penalty. Jermaine Defoe made no mistake from the spot.

Sadio Mane was a hero and a villain in the second half. The former Southampton man put his side in the lead, but later handled the ball to gift the home side another penalty. With six minutes left on the clock, a calm Defoe slotted home once again from the spot.

