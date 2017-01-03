Fali Nariman has declined to act as amicus curiae and suggest names for the post of administrators to govern the Board of Control for Cricket in India as directed by the Supreme Court on Monday. He has been replaced by senior lawyer Anil Divan, according to PTI on Tuesday.

Nariman stated to a bench headed by Chief Justice TS Thakur that he had represented the BCCI as a lawyer and hence would not want to be part of the exercise.

On Monday, the apex court had directed Nariman, a former Solicitor General of India, along with Gopal Subramanium to suggest names for possible administrators for the BCCI within two weeks following the verdict to remove Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke as the Indian cricket body’s president and secretary.

The duo were sacked for failing to implement the Justice RM Lodha reforms.