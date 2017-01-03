GOAL 🔴



Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored from what appeared to be a clear offside position as Manchester United beat West Ham 2-0 on Monday.

Ibrahimovic slotted home United’s second, 12 minutes from time after receiving the ball from Ander Herrera. However, throughout the move Ibrahimovic never appeared to be in an onside position.

With a clear shot on goal, the experienced Swede slotted the ball home.

It was an evening to forget for the officials, as West Ham’s Sofiane Feghouli was shown a red card in controversial circumstances. Feghouli went into a hard tackle on Phil Jones. However, Jones appeared to go in just as hard. The sending off drew heavy criticism from pundits, with the Ibrahimovic’s goal adding to the noise.

The sending off tilted the game in United’s favour, who till then had appeared rusty. With a one-man advantage United got the breakthrough in the 63rd minute as Juan Mata found the back of the net.

Ibrahimovic got the lucky break 12 minutes from time to seal United’s winning run. With the win, the Red Devils have now moved to within a point of the top four.

Ten-man Manchester City earn hard-fought win over Burnley

Ten-man Manchester City moved into third place after beating Burnley 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

The hosts were pegged back after Fernandinho was sent off in the 32nd minute for a two-footed challenge on Burnley’s Johan Gudmundsson.

The hosts though produced a mature performance in the second-half to get the breakthrough.

Gael Clichy squeezed home a shot in the 58th minute to hand City the lead.

Sergio Aguero, who came on as a substitute in the second-hald, doubled the lead after converting from an acute angle.

Burnley’s Ben Mee pulled one back for the visitors, but City held on for the win. They are now on 42 points, placed just two points behind second-placed Liverpool.

Liverpool allow Sunderland to equalise twice

Sunderland held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw in their Premier League clash at the Stadium of Light on Monday.

The Reds went ahead in the 20th minute through a header from Daniel Sturridge. Minutes later, Ragnar Klavan’s reckless tackle gifted the Black Cats with a penalty. Jermaine Defoe made no mistake from the spot.

Sadio Mane was a hero and a villain in the second half. The former Southampton man put his side in the lead, but later handled the ball to gift the home side another penalty. With six minutes left on the clock, a calm Defoe slotted home once again from the spot.

The draw handed Liverpool a huge setback as they chase Chelsea who lead the Premier League table by five points.