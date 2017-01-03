Former India captain and the current Cricket Association of Bengal president Sourav Ganguly tempered speculations of him becoming the next Board of Control of Cricket in India chief, stating that “it’s too early” to speculate on his next move, reported IANS on Tuesday

Ganguly’s name was floated around as Anurag Thakur’s replacement since the latter was booted out by the Supreme Court for failing to adhere to the recommendations suggested by the Lodha Committee.

Ganguly also got the nod from another former skipper Sunil Gavaskar, who hailed the 44-year-old’s nous in turning India’s fortunes around after the match-fixing scandal of 1999-’00.

“It’s better not to take my name. There is no reason to take my name. It’s too early,” Ganguly was quoted as saying by IANS.

Ganguly also stated that the CAB would incorporate the Lodha Committee recommendations, which all state units in the country have been asked to implement, “We have got no choice. Nobody has a choice but to implement them. I still have two more years in the position. The recommendations have put a cap of three years for one post,” said Ganguly.

The “Prince of Calcutta’ also added that a meeting would decide the fate of his fellow CAB members, “I have called for a meeting of all office-bearers tomorrow at 5 pm. We will find a way out. It’s not that there are no replacements. Again, we all have to implement it, there’s no way out,” Ganguly said.