The sports wrap: Sourav Ganguly says 'it’s too early' to talk about heading BCCI, and other stories

Yuki Bhambri sailed to the next round of the Chennai open with a crushing 6-1 6-1 win against Ramkumar Ramanathan.

by 
Image credit:  IANS

The big story: Sourav Ganguly brushes aside calls for becoming next BCCI chief

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly tempered talks about him taking over the Board of Control for Cricket in India by stating that “it’s too early” to speculate on his next move. Ganguly has been talked about as one of the frontrunners to succeed Anurag Thakur as BCCI chief.

Ganguly, who is the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal, added that he will implement the recommendations suggested by the Supreme Court-ordered Lodha Committee, “We have got no choice. Nobody has a choice but to implement them. I still have two more years in the position. The recommendations have put a cap of three years for one post,” said Ganguly.

Other top stories

Cricket

  •   Fali Nariman has declined to act as amicus curiae and suggest names for the post of administrators to govern the Board of Control for Cricket in India as directed by the Supreme Court on Monday. He has been replaced by senior lawyer Anil Divan.  
  •   Australia’s David Warner became only the fifth batsman to score a hundred in the opening session of a Test as he pummeled the Pakistan bowlers in Sydney on Tuesday. Australia ended the day’s play at 365/3 leaving Pakistan miniscule chances of winning the Test match. Warner played a stormy innings to reach his 100 which included 17 boundaries. Australia have already sealed the series with wins in the first two Tests.  
  •   Mumbai Captain Aditya Tare and Abhishek Nayar solid stand along with the lower-middle order chipping in with crucial knocks poweredtheir team past Tamil Nadu’s first-innings total. Once the primary target of 306 was achieved, Mumbai’s lower order took the lead past 100, and left Tamil Nadu in despair.  
  •   Sri Lanka were bowled out for 110 as Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander took four wickets apiece as South Africa dominated proceedings on day two of the second Test at Cape Town.  
  •   Kane Williamson’s unbeaten 73 powered New Zealand to a six-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first T20 in Napier. Along with Colin de Grandhomme he took his side past 141 with a loss of four wickets.  
  •   Kolkata Knight Riders have named former Indian seamer Laxmipathy Balaji as their new bowling coach for the 2017 IPL. He replaces Wasim Akram, who said “professional commitments and time constraints” had prevented him from being with the team this year.  
  •   All-rounder Mona Meshram lost her spot in India’s 14-member squad for the upcoming Women’s World Cup Qualifier matches, which will be played in Colombo from February 3. She was the only player who was dropped from the squad that played West Indies in November last year.  

Football

  • Serie A leaders Juventus have signed Venezuela captain Tomas Rincon from Genoa on a three-and-a-half-year deal. Rincon moves for a fee of 8 million euros (£6.8m), although the fee could rise by another million.   
  •   Germany forward Julian Draxler has joined Paris St-Germain from Wolfsburg on a four-and-a-half-year contract. The French champions confirmed the signing on Tuesday after the two clubs agreed a deal on 24 December for a reported 42 million euros.    
  •   West Ham are appealing against the red card shown to Sofiane Feghouli during Monday’s defeat by Manchester United by referee Mike Dean. Feghouli was sent off for a challenge on defender Phil Jones 15 minutes into a match the Hammers lost 2-0.  
  • West Bengal and Railways have qualified for the third round of the Santosh Trophy in Nagpur. The former is pitted against Orissa and Chattisgarh in group A. In group B, Jharkhand, Railways, Sikkim and Bihar.

Boxing

After former boxing world champion Laishram Sarita Devi decided to turn professional, Commonwealth Games bronze-medallist boxer Pinki Jangra has decide to turn pro as well. However, she has not given up on her amateur career either.

Tennis

  •   The All India Tennis Association axed Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna from the Davis Cup side the association wanted send out a strong message to players against picking and choosing tournaments when representing the national team. Bopanna pulled out of India’s Davis Cup tie against Spain in September 2016 citing injury. On the final day of the tie on September 18, the 36-year old posted a video on Instagram, showing him enjoying a dance with his friends in a bar in Bangalore.    
  •   India’s Yuki Bhambri beat local hero Ramkumar Ramanathan as hewalked into the second round of the ATP Chennai Open with a commanding 6-1 6-1 win on Tuesday. Saketh Myneni, though, went out but put up a spirited display against Russian Mikhail Youzhny, losing 4-6 3-6.  
  •   French Open champion Garbine Muguruza saved a match point before seeing off Russia’s Daria Kasatkina in the second round of the Brisbane International on Tuesday. Muguruza won 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (9/7) over Kasatkina, who served for the match at 5-4 in the third set.  
BULLETIN BY 

How the science of biodegradability can help take a big step towards a cleaner India

Managing waste is a critical challenge for India’s cities.

How the science of biodegradability can help take a big step towards a cleaner India
Image credit:  Shutterstock

Waste generated by modern society is one of the greatest problems of the 21st century. A 2014 Planning Commission report estimates that urban India generates around 60 million tons of waste. Most of this remains untreated and as India grows rapidly, the challenge of managing waste will only become more daunting.

Waste can be broadly classified into three varieties—synthetic, inorganic and organic. Synthetic waste, like plastics, and inorganic waste like minerals, iron or other metals are typically not biodegradable. This means that these types of waste will stay on in the environment for decades. If untreated, these can seriously harm the ecology and contaminate ground water. Organic waste like food is biodegradable, but poses a different problem. With lack of proper segregation and treatment, organic waste can turn into a breeding ground for diseases and pose a public health risk. With India’s landfills perpetually over-flowing and waste incineration requiring large amounts of energy, waste management needs an innovative and holistic intervention, and urgently so, if we want to achieve our cleanliness goals as a country.

Waste management is a complex problem. To simplify it, we can think of it as two basic challenges. The first is a scientific one—what materials constitute waste and how waste can be treated efficiently. The second challenge is infrastructural—how to create efficient systems required for collection, treatment and safe disposal of garbage.

Synthetic plastic is one of the materials that generates a significant amount of waste. In general, synthetic plastic is a very versatile product with valuable properties such as durability and leak-prevention. Hence, eliminating its use often isn’t an option. In such circumstances, a big breakthrough is to create biodegradable and even better compostable plastic that can replace the synthetic kind. These innovative new plastics have the physical properties that make plastic so useful but are made from natural and easily biodegradable materials like from any sugar generating plant (e.g. tapioca, corn or potato).

India alone generates 5.6 million metric tons of plastic waste every year, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). 80% of this waste is ‘potentially’ recyclable but 40% of it isn’t even collected. With increasing awareness of the waste management challenge, there is now a growing interest in the adoption of compostable plastic in the country as an alternative to the synthetic variety. Disposal of food waste is one important area where the use of compostable plastic can make a significant impact. Synthetic plastic bags retard biodegradation of food waste and do not break down in composting facilities. On the other hand, compostable plastics can help deal with food waste in a safe and sustainable manner as a pilot initiative in Pune shows.

In 2012, Pune piloted an initiative in two residential complexes where citizens were taught to segregate organic and inorganic waste and encouraged to use compostable bags made from BASF’s ecovio®. This is an innovative polymer that is certified compostable according to all global standards and is therefore biodegradable and partly bio-based. These bags when used to collect and source separate food waste for example, can be completely consumed by microorganisms together with the contents of the bag. This is a natural process of biodegradation enabled by the microorganisms. At the end of the composting process, the biodegradable ecovio® breaks down into just carbon dioxide, water and biomass. In the Pune example, after only 90 days, the bags along with the organic waste got converted into valuable compost. The city is now working on making these bags available at a price lower than synthetic plastic carry bags, to drive wider adoption.

The second big challenge of infrastructure is steep but Sweden offers an inspiring example of a country that has been able to control waste through policy and infrastructure. The country now recycles nearly 99% of its garbage. This “recycling revolution” was achieved through a) incentives that minimised the production of waste and b) creation of infrastructure like advanced recycling stations built within 300 meters of any residential area. As a result, from 1975, when only 38% of the household waste was recycled, Sweden is now at a point where just about 1% enters its landfills.

India too is seeing a groundswell of infrastructure and governance initiatives. In 2012, New Delhi proposed a ban on the manufacture, sale, storage, usage, import and transport of all kinds of plastic carry bags. In March 2016, Central Pollution Control board issued the new Plastic Waste management rules (PWM 2016). These rules clearly define compostable plastics based on their biological degradation process. It has not only exempted compostable plastics from the thickness criteria but has also set a deadline to phase out non-recyclable multi-layered plastics in 2 years.

BASF is working with local government bodies to popularise the use of certified compostable plastics for public consumption. As more cutting-edge scientific solutions to minimise and eliminate waste are implemented on a large scale, the dream of a cleaner future with less waste plaguing the environment seems more possible than ever.

For more information about ecovio®, see here.

Play

This article was produced on behalf of BASF by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.

