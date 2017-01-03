Title

× Close

The Field

Sports news and scores

International Cricket

The cricket wrap: Peter Handscomb smashes ton as Australia declare on 538/8, and other top stories

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly said it was 'too early' to speculate on whether he would be the next BCCI president.

by 
Image credit:  William West / AFP

The big story: Peter Handscomb impresses with 2nd Test century

Peter Handscomb brought up his second Test century to help Australia declare their first innings at 538/8 on the second day of the third Test in Sydney on Wednesday.

Resuming on 365/3, Australia lost Matt Renshaw, who could add just 17 runs to his overnight score of 167.

Handscomb stepped up for the home side and led them past the 500-run mark. He was dismissed for 110 after dislodging the bails while trying to play a shot towards deep point.

Other top stories:

  • Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly tempered talks about him taking over the Board of Control for Cricket in India by stating that “it’s too early” to speculate on his next move. Ganguly has been talked about as one of the frontrunners to succeed Anurag Thakur as BCCI chief.  
  • Sri Lanka were bowled out for 110 as Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander took four wickets apiece as South Africa dominated proceedings on day two of the second Test at Cape Town.
  • Kane Williamson’s unbeaten 73 steered New Zealand to a six-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first T20 in Napier. Along with Colin de Grandhomme he took his side past 141 with a loss of four wickets.    
  • Mumbai captain Aditya Tare and Abhishek Nayar’s solid stand along with the lower-middle order chipping in with crucial knocks powered their team past Tamil Nadu’s first-innings total. Once the primary target of 306 was achieved, Mumbai’s lower order took the lead past 100, and left Tamil Nadu in despair.   
  • Kolkata Knight Riders have named former Indian seamer Laxmipathy Balaji as their new bowling coach for the 2017 IPL. He replaces Wasim Akram, who said “professional commitments and time constraints” had prevented him from being with the team this year.
  • All-rounder Mona Meshram lost her spot in India’s 14-member squad for the upcoming Women’s World Cup Qualifier matches, which will be played in Colombo from February 3. She was the only player who was dropped from the squad that played West Indies in November last year.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

Eleven ways Indian college life teaches you not to waste anything

College, they say, prepares you for life. Sometimes in the most unexpected ways.

Eleven ways Indian college life teaches you not to waste anything

Our quintessentially Indian ability to make the most of every resource has weathered us through many a storm in life. But this talent, as it were, is developed and honed to a fine art only in college. Frugality is a prominent feature of college life—more by circumstances than by choice and perhaps the most important skill we learn is nearly 100% efficiency when it comes to making the most of resources or opportunities. This “no wastage” policy is learned through many ways in college.

Academics
When it comes to studying, the art of “no wastage” is refined in college.

1. Exam papers. We’ve all been there before: you’re in the flow and trying to pen answers quickly in your answer sheet but you’re running out of space. What do you do? Fill up your existing one, of course. Write in tiny handwriting and occupy every bit of space without wasting the margin either. A great example of how college teaches you to waste nothing.

2. Photocopier bulk deals. In college, after you convince a kind-hearted classmate to let you copy their notes, you negotiate a bulk rate discount with the photocopier uncle and share the wealth with your classmates. It saves you time, money and the collective shame of failing together.

3. Stationery. Pencils are worn till they reach a stub. Broken rulers are used as long as you can still draw a straight line on them. Pens are borrowed and reused until their ink is sucked dry. Stationary is rarely wasted in the life of a college goer.

Food
Food occupies a special part of a college goer’s life and there is only one rule when it comes to food: don’t waste any.

4. Thalis. College kids are always hungry, and there are few options that provide better value for money than thalis. Thalis come in all sorts—the Gujarati kind on copper plates, the south Indian variety on palm leaves, or even the Punjabi “mini thali” found in restaurants all over the country. No matter what form they take, no food goes waste.

5. Shaadis. Speaking of food, you never say no to a wedding invitation when you’re in college. An invitation missed is a buffet meal wasted. The only price is to put on a half-decent looking dress or a pant and shirt that have been pressed. Then enter the hall, say your hi-hellos, and onto the food. No opportunity to attend shaadis is wasted during college, and rightly so.

6. 50p toffees. Those were heady times when things had the decency to cost nine rupees fifty paise instead of a full ten. The remaining 50 paise left over as change would not go waste either, and would return more often than not in the form of a chewy toffee or mint.

7. One-by-two coffee. Because coffee shared is friendship enhanced. In college, a full cup of canteen coffee was always cheaper than two half cups, and nearly impossible to finish owing to its milky sweetness. Converting it into a one-by-two courtesy an extra white styrofoam cup ensured that neither the extra coffee went to waste, nor a chance to make a friend happy.

Travel
Space is to be shared, not hogged. Every seat in college be it on the bench or a bike or a rickshaw would be occupied till its last inch.

8. Triple seat scooter rides. College-goers of a certain vintage remember that scooters were made to accommodate more people than cars. One person riding, another in the back, and at least one if not two people sandwiched between them. While this ensures no wastage of space, it’s not to be tried by the faint-hearted.

9. Share autos. The cheapest way to travel, of course. Share autos are a lifeline for college goers. Load up your friends in an auto, share the fare, and end up with more money in your wallet.

10. RAC tickets. Among the great innovations of the Indian Railways is the RAC or Reservation Against Cancellation ticket, which ensures that travelers can travel on the train even if they do not get a full berth to themselves. More often than not, two travelers split a seat. A boon to college students who don’t mind roughing it a little to get to their destination on time.

Freebies
College teaches you many things. The ability to not waste freebies is prominent on the list.

11. Buy one, get one free. The five little words that every college student wants to hear. Be it movie tickets, rock concert tickets, clothes, books or meals, a “one-on-one free” offer would always be utilized even if you didn’t need what the offer was selling. An unwritten if long-standing rule in college.

The fine art of “no wastage” is learned painstaking through college. But it’s good to know that you can enjoy “no wastage” after you’ve left too. Airtel’s MyPlan ensures that customers make the most of their mobile expenditure and waste nothing. Airtel’s MyPlan allows you to pick data, local, SMS, STD and roaming according to your needs. You also have the flexibility of changing your plan whenever you want and can optimize your phone bills to save up to 30%. Not just that, under the plan, you can also share the benefits with their family. For more information, see here.

This article was produced on behalf of Airtel by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.

× Close

PreviousNext