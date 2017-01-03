Title

international football

The football wrap: Arsenal salvage dramatic 3-3 draw against Bournemouth, and other top stories

New manager Paul Clement enjoyed a winning start as Swansea City beat Crystal Palace 2-1, Bengaluru FC have reportedly signed Hounduran striker Roby Norales.

Image credit:  GLYN KIRK / AFP

The big story: Arsenal steal point after Olivier Giroud’s late equaliser

Arsenal came back from a three-goal deficit to draw 3-3 and steal a point with a last-gasp goal in a thriller against Bournemouth on Tuesday night at the Vitality Stadium.

From being 0-3 after 58 minutes, Alexis Sanchez, Lucas Perez and Olivier Giroud found the net in the last 20 minutes of the game to bring the game level to 3-3.

Bournemouth were up 2-0 inside 20 minutes. Charlie Daniels opened the scoring in the 16th minute. Callum Wilson doubled the lead after converting a penalty four minutes later. They added a third before the hour-mark as Ryan Fraser found the back of the net.

A late surge by the visitors, saw Bournemouth pushed onto the back foot. Sanchez opened the account for Arsenal in the 70th minute. The goal seemed to have galvanised the team. Perez added the second five minutes later to make it 3-2.

Bournemouth were further pegged back after Simon Francis was sent off eight minutes from time. Arsenal made the one-man advantage count as Olivier Giroud scored deep into stoppage time to clinch an improbable draw.

Other top stories

  • New manager Paul Clement enjoyed a winning start as Swansea City beat Crystal Palace 2-1 in a hard-fought contest at Selhurst Park.. The Swans found an unlikely hero in full-back Angel Rangel, who beat the offside trap to land the winner.
  • Serie A leaders Juventus have signed Venezuela captain Tomas Rincon from Genoa on a three-and-a-half-year deal. Rincon moves for a fee of 8 million euros (Rs 57 crore), although the fee could rise by another million.  
  • Germany forward Julian Draxler has joined Paris St-Germain from Wolfsburg on a four-and-a-half-year contract. The French champions confirmed the signing on Tuesday after the two clubs agreed a deal on 24 December for a reported 42 million euros (approximately Rs 298 crore).   
  • West Ham are appealing against the red card shown to Sofiane Feghouli during Monday’s defeat by Manchester United by referee Mike Dean. Feghouli was sent off for a challenge on defender Phil Jones 15 minutes into a match the Hammers lost 2-0.  
  • A French court on Tuesday handed suspended jail terms to four Chelsea football fans over a racist incident before a Champions league match and ordered them to pay the victim 10,000 euros (Rs 7.1 lakh) in compensation. 
  • West Bengal and Railways have qualified for the third round of the Santosh Trophy in Nagpur. The former is pitted against Orissa and Chattisgarh in group A. In group B, Jharkhand, Railways, Sikkim and Bihar.
  • Bengaluru FC have reportedly signed Hounduran striker Roby Norales from Liga Nacional team Platense. Bengaluru FC have yet to confirm the signing.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
