Not many teams can boast of salvaging something from a match in which they are 0-3 down with just 20 minutes to go. Arsenal did just that on Tuesday to rob Bournemouth of what would have been well-earned three points after the home team was 3-0 up.

Arsenal were trailing early on in the game as Charles Daniels got his name on the score-sheet in the 16th minute.

Callum Wilson scored a penalty to extend Bournemouth’s lead in the 20th minute after Xhaka was deemed guilty of bringing down Ryan Fraser in the box.

هدف بورنموث الثاني على ارسنال . pic.twitter.com/4R1OGB79Ye — Maestro (@10Meastro) January 3, 2017

Fraser got on the score-sheet himself before the hour mark after sending a shot through keeper Peter Cech’s legs to hand the Cherries a remarkable 3-0 lead over the Gunners.

Then came the remarkable comeback. Arsenal, who were off-colour for nearly 70 minutes, wrested back momentum as Alexis Sanchez headed in at the far post following Giroud’s flick-on.

Five minutes later, Giroud was once again in the thick of the action as he set up substitute Lucas Perez for a volley and the side’s second.

Arsenal were to soon get a big break as Bournemouth were reduced to 10 men when Simon Francis was sent off for a challenge on Aaron Ramsey. Arsenal capitalised as Giroud headed in the equaliser to cap a spectacular performance. Giroud headed in from a Granit Xhaka cross in the second minute of stoppage time to score in his second successive game as Arsenal escaped with a 3-3 draw.