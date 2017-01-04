O dear 😳.

Kumara will not want to see this one again after he left the ball only to bowled on his leg stump.

Great stuff from Big Vern! pic.twitter.com/x9RAnuCZeH — SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) January 3, 2017

Sri Lanka’s Lahiru Kumara has had a memorable outing with the ball during the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town. He shone with a six-wicket haul even as the rest of the side withered under pressure from the formidable South Africans.

However, when it came to batting, Kumara, an out and out pacer, was left as clueless as some of his team-mates while facing Vernon Philander, who alongside fellow pacer Kagiso Rabada dismantled the Islanders for just 110.

Facing Philander with the score at 110/8, Kumara held little hope of surviving. However, his downfall turned out to be comical after he completely misjudged the line of the delivery and left the ball. The ball went on to crash into the leg stump and Sri Lanka lost their ninth wicket.

However, this hardly a first in world cricket, which has seen its fair share of dismissals after horrendous leaves by many high-profile cricketers.

Here’s a compilation below: