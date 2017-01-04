England batsman Joe Root will arrive late for the one-day series in India, Hindustan Times reported. Root will remain at home in the United Kingdom with his partner Carrie, who is expecting the birth of their first child.

England will play three ODIs and as many Twenty20 games from January 15. The squad is scheduled to arrive later this week and will play a few warm-up games.

“We will be reaching Mumbai early on Friday morning and we will have our first training session on Sunday,” an England and Wales Cricket Board spokesperson said. With an average of 45.71 from 78 matches, Root will be crucial England’s fortunes in the upcoming series.