The Indian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan won their first round match at the Chennai Open in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4 over the Brazilian and Croatian team of Marcelo Demoliner and Nikola Mektic.

Bopanna and Nedunchezhiyan put 74% of their first serves in and won 70% off their first serves. Demoliner and Mektic put in 63% first serves and won 83% points off their first serves. The Indian team saved all five break points on their serve and won two of the six break points they faced.

Bopanna and Nedunchezhiyan will next face the American-Austrian team of James Cerretani and Philipp Oswald in the quarter-finals.