India’s Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down as captain of the One-Day International and Twenty20 International cricket teams on Wednesday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India made the announcement via a press release. Dhoni will be available for selection for the ODI and T20I series against England scheduled to begin on January 15, the release said.

“On the behalf of every Indian cricket fan and the BCCI, I would like to thank MS Dhoni for his outstanding contribution as the captain of the Indian team across all formats,” said Rahul Johri, the Chief Executive Officer of the BCCI. “Under his leadership, Indian team has touched new heights and his achievements will remain etched forever in the annals of Indian cricket.”

Dhoni led India to a series win against New Zealand last year and has captained the Men in Blue in 199 ODIs and 72 T20Is.

Hey @msdhoni yuv been one of the finest leaders of Indian Cricket @BCCI, led the team to great heights & inspired so many across countries! pic.twitter.com/2SQMU8T6CX — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) January 4, 2017