The big story: MS Dhoni steps down as India’s ODI and T20 captain

India’s World Cup winning skipper, MS Dhoni announced his decision to step down as Twenty20 International and One-day International skipper on Wednesday. The 35-year-old led India in 199 ODIs and 72 T20Is, and is India’s most successful captain in the shorter formats of the game. However, he will be available for selection for the series against England.

The selectors are meeting to pick the ODI and T20I squads on January 6 in Mumbai and in all probability name a successor for the matches against England, though Virat Kohli is the frontrunner for the job, reported ESPNCricinfo.

Cricket:

Jasprit Bumrah’s six-wicket haul took Gujarat to only their second Ranji Trophy final in history. Tamil Nadu had the upper hand in the second semi-final against Mumbai as they declared their second innings on 356/6. Mumbai were 5/0 at the end of day’s play.

England batsman Joe Root will arrive late for the one-day series in India. Root will remain in United Kingdom with his partner Carrie, who is expecting the birth of their first child. England will play three ODIs and as many Twenty20 games from January 15.

South Africa are six wickets away from a Test series against Sri Lanka as the hosts dominated proceedings on day three. Sri Lanka need 377 runs to beat the Proteas and have six wickets to do so.

Football:

India clinched their fourth straight SAFF Women’s Championship title as they beat Bangladesh 3-1 in Siliguri on Wednesday. Dangmei Grace’s opener was equalised against the run of play by Bangladesh’s Sirat Jahan Shopna. India scored twice in the second half with Sasmita Malik and Indumati Kathiresan scoring the third.

Sunderland have rejected West Ham’s six million-pound bid for striker Jermain Defoe. It is understood the Hammers will raise their offer after the rejection. Defoe has scored 11 goals in 21 appearances for the Premier League strugglers this season.

West Ham’s Sofiane Feghouli’s red card has been rescinded by the Football Association. The midfielder was sent off by referee Mike Dean for a challenge on Manchester United defender Phil Jones 15 minutes into a match the Hammers lost 2-0.

Tennis:

The Indian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan won their first round match at the Chennai Open 6-4, 6-4 over the Brazilian and Croatian team of Marcelo Demoliner and Nikola Mektic. Meanwhile, Marin Cilic made an early exit from the tournament.

Roger Federer lost to German’s Alexander Zverev in three sets at the Hopman Cup in Perth on Wednesday. Federer went down 7-6 (1), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4).

Former World No. 1 Serena Williams crashed out of the Auckland Classic after fellow American Madison Brengle beat her 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-4 in the second round.

Wrestling :

Haryana Hammers produced a dominant display to beat Uttar Pradesh Dangal 5-2 on day three of the Pro Wrestling League. In the men’s 70 kg category, Russia’s Magomed Kurbanaliev claimed a comfortable 8-0 win against Amit Dhankar. Babita Kumari suffered a heavy defeat in the women’s 53 kg category against Rio Bronze medalist Sofia Mattson.

Badminton