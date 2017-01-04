More than shock, there was an overwhelming sense of gratitude from Twitter after India’s World Cup winning skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni decided to step down as his side’s One-Day International and Twenty20 skipper on Wednesday.
There were plaudits for the timing of the decision too, as expected incumbent Virat Kohli gets two full years to build a side for the 2019 World Cup. A vast majority of them, though, chose to focus on the 35-year-old achievements, which includes winning every major International Cricket Council tournament.
Statistically, Dhoni has broken several records in his 10-year reign and is widely seen as one of best, atleast in white-ball cricket. There were also a few mentions of setting a platform for dominating teams at home. He was, after all, the first Indian skipper to whitewash the Australians, when his side achieved the feat in 2013.
As the tributes flow in for the Ranchi dasher, how about this as a possible scenario in the future?
Former Indian cricketer and the father of Yuvraj Singh, Yograj Singh’s name also prominently featured as they poked fun at the latter relishing this moment more than the rest. Dhoni’s captaincy and selection, leaving out Yuvraj Singh in particular, was the subject of ire from Yograj Singh.
However, not all is lost for some folk. India have just completed a remarkable year under Virat Kohli in five-day cricket. Kohli has been in the wings over the last few years and has led the team in Dhoni’s absence. The fact of the matter remains that Dhoni will continue to be a part of the Indian side.