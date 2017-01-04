More than shock, there was an overwhelming sense of gratitude from Twitter after India’s World Cup winning skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni decided to step down as his side’s One-Day International and Twenty20 skipper on Wednesday.

There were plaudits for the timing of the decision too, as expected incumbent Virat Kohli gets two full years to build a side for the 2019 World Cup. A vast majority of them, though, chose to focus on the 35-year-old achievements, which includes winning every major International Cricket Council tournament.

MS Dhoni as captain...

60 in Tests (6th most!)

199 in ODIs (3rd most!)

72 in T20Is (most!)

331 in all internationals (most!) — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 4, 2017

Dhoni timeline as #Captain :



2007: WT20

2008: Commonwealth

2010: Asia Cup

2011: World Cup

2013: CT

2016: Asia Cup

2017: Quit the Captaincy — MS Dhoni | Raam™ (@RaamNtr) January 4, 2017

Most International Matches As Captain

-

331 MS DHONI

324 R Ponting

303 S Fleming

286 G Smith

271 A Border#Dhoni #Captain#Cricket — WorLd Cricket (@BN_CRICKET) January 4, 2017

MS DHONI is the only player to captain in 50+ matches (60 Tests, 199 ODIs & 72 T20Is) in all the three formats. #Dhoni #Captain — Yash Bajaj (@itsyashbajaj) January 4, 2017

MS Dhoni has captained India in 331 international matches across formats. That's a record#thankyoudhoni — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) January 4, 2017

Statistically, Dhoni has broken several records in his 10-year reign and is widely seen as one of best, atleast in white-ball cricket. There were also a few mentions of setting a platform for dominating teams at home. He was, after all, the first Indian skipper to whitewash the Australians, when his side achieved the feat in 2013.

All things considered though, Dhoni has taken the right decision. Over the last year, this had become Kohli's team. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 4, 2017

World T20, World Cup, Champions Trophy, Test No 1, IPL titles, Champions League titles. Everything in the game. #Dhoni — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 4, 2017

Best Captain

Best Wicket Keeper

Best Finisher



MS #Dhoni Gave Indian Cricket Team A New Dimension.

We'll Miss U MSD.pic.twitter.com/OCRiag8Qry — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) January 4, 2017

As the tributes flow in for the Ranchi dasher, how about this as a possible scenario in the future?

#Dhoni retires from captaincy.

Same day as BCCI is looking for a new President.

Forget being under Kohli.

Dhoni may be his big boss! — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) January 4, 2017

Dhoni finishes off in style. A magnificent strike into the crowd! Indian cricket fans sad after 10 years!” — Vivek Singh Negi (@viveksinghnegi7) January 4, 2017

Former Indian cricketer and the father of Yuvraj Singh, Yograj Singh’s name also prominently featured as they poked fun at the latter relishing this moment more than the rest. Dhoni’s captaincy and selection, leaving out Yuvraj Singh in particular, was the subject of ire from Yograj Singh.

Reaction Of Yograj Singh When He Heard About MS #Dhoni Stepping Down From Captaincy Of ODI and T20I Indian Cricket Team. #MSDhoni #Captain pic.twitter.com/D0j971tg47 — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) January 4, 2017

However, not all is lost for some folk. India have just completed a remarkable year under Virat Kohli in five-day cricket. Kohli has been in the wings over the last few years and has led the team in Dhoni’s absence. The fact of the matter remains that Dhoni will continue to be a part of the Indian side.

#Dhoni A true legend quits... He achieved everything as a captain.. India still need him as a wicket keeper batsman till next world Cup — Nagaraj Konakondla (@Nags_k7) January 4, 2017