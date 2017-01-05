Tottenham ended Chelsea’s attempt to make Premier League history of 14 successive victories as they beat them 2-0 at White Hart Lane on Wednesday. In the Copa del Rey tie in Madrid, Real demolished Sevilla 3-0 and extend their unbeaten run to 38 games.

Dele Alli on target

Spurs moved up to third spot in the Premier League table owing to the heroics of Dele Alli, who scored a brace against Chelsea on Wednesday. With the loss, Chelsea were five points ahead of Liverpool, who are in second place on the table. Chelsea could not dislodge the Spurs defence and were stunned after an amazing run of 13 wins.

Real continue to amaze

Real Madrid extended their unbeaten run to 38 games on Wednesday as they beat Sevilla 3-0 in the first leg of their last-16 Copa del Rey tie at the Bernabeu in Madrid. Real, who have won 29 of those 38 matches, are one match short of equalling a best-ever run by a La Liga team. James Rodriguez scored twice with Raphael Varne scoring the third for Real.