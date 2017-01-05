Roger Federer is the king of tennis and it is not often that you meet the king on his turf. However, for 10-year-old Lily, Wednesday was nothing less than magical. Lily was involved in the coin toss during the Hopman Cup in Perth. She was already in tears when she stepped on the court to come face-to-face with her idol Federer.

Federer along with teammate Belinda Bencic were preparing to play their mixed doubles rubber against Germany, but when he saw Lily crying, he gave her a hug that sent the crowd into a frenzy. He reassured Lily who was about to flip the coin saying, “Don’t worry I’ll help you”. His German opponent Alexander Zverev reassured Lily further, telling her, “’He’s [Federer] a very nice guy, so don’t cry.”

“Lily, I guess we know the answer, but who do you want to ask [heads or tails]?”, asked the umpire, to which Lily said Roger.

Federer then asked Lily, “What should I say, heads or tails?”.

Lily replied, “Heads” to which the Swiss maestro agreed.

It indeed turned out to be heads, and Federer immediately high-fived her saying, “Yes! Good job! We won something today – we will serve.” The tennis maestro then wished her well as she walked off the court still crying after meeting the 17-time Grand Slam Champion.