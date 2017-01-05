Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra, former athlete Anju Bobby George and badminton legend Prakash Padukone have been selected to be a part of the nine-member government panel to come up with a uniform National Sports Development Code, reported PTI on Thursday

Other appointees to the panel are Narinder Batra, the president of the International Hockey Federation and who recently resigned from the Indian Olympic Association and Dipa Karmakar’s coach, Bishweshwar Nandi.

The decision comes in the wake of the Supreme Court-appointed Lodha Committee masterminding a purge of the top honchos of the Board of Control for Cricket in India. The committee had come up with a number of recommendations, which will have to be adhered by the state cricket associations across the country too.

The panel also comprises of lawyer Nandan Kamath and veteran sports journalist Vijay Lokapally. The ninth member on the list is the Ministry of Sports Affairs. The committee will be headed by Sports Secretary Injeti Srinivas.

A PIB release stated, “the Government has decided to constitute the Committee to study the existing sports governance frame work, issues relating to sports governance in the country, recent developments related to sports governance, including court judgments & international best practices and make recommendations on bringing out a comprehensive National Sports Development Code across sports disciplines.”