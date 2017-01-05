Rohan Bopanna and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan showed great composure in the super tie-break against USA’s James Cerretani and Austria’s Philipp Oswald to win the quarter-final 6-2, 3-6, 12-10 at the Chennai Open on Sunday.

The Indian duo put in a dominant display in the first set, which they won 6-2, but Cerratani and Oswald took the game to the tie-break by taking the second. The Bopanna and Nedunchezhiyan were on the verge of being knocked out in the tie break but a couple of terrific returns from the former kept India’s hopes alive in the Chennai Open.

Bopanna and Nedunchezhiyan were all over their opponents in the first set. They comfortably had more net points, aces and made their first serve count. Nedunchezhiyan was terrific with his serves and Bopanna’s clever returns helped the Indian pair register a comfortable 6-2 win in the first set.

Cerratani and Oswald came back strongly in the second set in their first round game. The manner in which the Austrian-American duo came back here was all the more remarkable. after they had just been completely outplayed. While the Indians continued to dominate the net, Cerratani and Oswald made the most of their first serve.

At least in last three games in the second set, Bopanna and Nedunchezhiyan came out second best: They struggled at the baseline, and their opponents clawed their way back to clinch the second set, 6-3.

Cerratani and Oswald took the lead in the nail-biting super tie-breaker. At match point, Nedunchezhiyan and Cerratani exchanged volleys at the net, and the point went India’s way to keep their hopes alive. Bopanna used his experience to land a couple of excellent backhands and seal the tie.