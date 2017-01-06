The big story: Prithvi Shaw enters elite company as Mumbai storm into Ranji final

Seventeen year-old Prithvi Shaw added another feather to fledgling career by scoring a century on debut. Mumbai needed 251 to win the game and Shaw showed maturity beyond his years to tear into the Tamil Nadu pace attack.

Shaw scored 120 to set the tone for for the 41-time Ranji Trophy champions, who won by six wickets. Mumbai will be facing Gujarat, who are in the final for the first time in 66 years. Mumbai are chasing back-to-back titles, a feat they last achieved in 2010.

Other top stories

Cricket

Kagiso Rabada took a 10-wicket haul to propel South Africa to a 282-run against Sri Lanka in the second Test at Cape Town. With the win, the Proteas clinched the series having the won the first Test too.

Younis Khan waged a lone battle, scoring 136 not out as Pakistan scored 271/8 at the end of the second day’s play of the third Test. Australia are still in command in the game with a lead of 267.

Despite their good fortunes on the pitch, South Africa face a week of crisis as they lost two of their first-teamers, Rilee Rossouw and pacer Kyle Abbott to Kolpak deals.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India chief selector MSK Prasad hailed former Indian skipper MS Dhoni’s decision to step down from captaincy, calling the Ranchi dasher’s timing “perfect”.

New Zealand batting star Ross Taylor has made a comeback to his side after undergoing an eye surgery.

Football

Southampton defender Jose Fonte has stated he wants to leave the club. The Portuguese defender has 18 months on his contract.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger played down Alexis Sanchez’s outburst on Aaron Ramsey during the thrilling 3-3 draw against Bournemouth. Wenger called Sanchez’s frustrations “normal”.

Marcos Silva has been named as the manager of English Premier League Hull City, and will succeed Mike Phelan, who was sacked on Wednesday.

Tennis

Rohan Bopanna and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan saved three match points in the super tie-break of the quarter-finals of the Chennai Open against USA’s James Cerretani and Austria’s Philipp Oswald. The Indian duo are through to the semi-final, winning 6-2 3-6 12-10.

In the singles fixtures, Yuki Bhambri bowed out 3-6 4-6 in the second round against Frenchman Benoit Paire. The Indian showed plenty of fight and gumption during the contest.

Novak Djokovic beat Radek Stepanek 6-3 6-3 in quarter-final of the Qatar Open.

Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina pulled off a mighty upset against top seed Angelique Kerber in the Brisbane Open, beating the German 6-4 3-6 6-3. Garbine Muguruza also didn’t have it easy, and survived a tight encounter, progressing to the last four, battling past Svetlana Kuznetsova 7-5 6-4.

Badminton