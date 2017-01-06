The big story: IPL unlikely to be affected by BCCI clearout

Despite an almost entirely new set of administrators expected to be the at the helm of affairs in the Board of Control for Cricket in India after the Supreme Court decided to sack the top brass, the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League is expected to proceed without any fuss, reported Hindustan Times.

The IPL has had several last-minute changes over the years, which has included moving the tournament to South Africa. Some of the top officials were quoted by the daily as saying that it was unlikely that the cash-rich tournament would suffer. “No way they will take a chance with the IPL. It’s not only a great revenue earner for the BCCI but also the compensation will be huge in case it is not held,” an official was quoted as saying by HT.

