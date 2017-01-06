The big story: IPL unlikely to be affected by BCCI clearout
Despite an almost entirely new set of administrators expected to be the at the helm of affairs in the Board of Control for Cricket in India after the Supreme Court decided to sack the top brass, the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League is expected to proceed without any fuss, reported Hindustan Times.
The IPL has had several last-minute changes over the years, which has included moving the tournament to South Africa. Some of the top officials were quoted by the daily as saying that it was unlikely that the cash-rich tournament would suffer. “No way they will take a chance with the IPL. It’s not only a great revenue earner for the BCCI but also the compensation will be huge in case it is not held,” an official was quoted as saying by HT.
Other top stories
- The South African Cricket board is trying to broker a deal with India for a two-month long tour at the end of the year. If there is an agreement between the two boards, Virat Kohli’s side will play four Test matches, five One-Day Internationals and three Twenty20 Internationals.
- South African captain Faf du Plessis has urged his country’s board to stop the talent drain. In the last month, the Proteas have lost Stiaan van Zyl, Hardus Viljoen, Simon Harmer, Dane Piedt, along with regular first-teamers Kyle Abbott and Rilee Roussouw to Kolpak deals. “It’s a red flag and we have to address it” said Du Plessis.
- England skipper Alastair Cook is expected to have a meeting with chief selector Andrew Strauss on Friday. There have been calls for the 32-year-old to step down after a disastrous 2016, which saw England succumb to eight Test losses. It is also reported that Cook is considering passing on captaincy duties to frontrunner Joe Root.
- Australian rookie Matt Renshaw has been ruled out of the third Australia-Pakistan Test in Sydney. The 20-year-old was twice struck on his helmet while fielding at forward short-leg. The second blow caused concussion to Renshaw.
- India’s selection meeting for the ODIs and T20s against England is slated to be held later in the day. Kohli is expected to be announced as MS Dhoni’s permanent successor across all formats.