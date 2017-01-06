The big story: Barcelona begin 2017 on a sorry note

Athletic Bilbao punished a rusty Barcelona side on Thursday night, beating them 2-1 at San Mames.

Bilbao scored two goals in the space of three first-half minutes as they downed Spanish giants Barcelona in the Copa del Rey round of 16 first leg match. Aritz Aduriz and Inaki Williams scored for the Basques to put their side 2-0 up.

Barca talisman Lionel Messi pulled one back after the break with a superbly taken free-kick. However, the Blaugrana were unable to effect any changes to proceedings despite having Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar on the pitch. The home side finished with nine men as Raul Garcia and Iturraspe Derteano were given their marching orders in the final quarter of the game.

The second leg will be played on January 11. No other team apart from Real Madrid have eliminated Barca from the competition since 2008.

