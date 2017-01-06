Play

Grit and an expert reading of the opposition’s flaws triumphed over style and individual brilliance. That is exactly how the first leg of the Copa del Rey round of 16 match between Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao panned out.

It was Barca’s first match of the new year. Having spent much of the second half of 2016 failing to match up to Real Madrid’s consistency and misfiring in front of goal, it was crucial that for the Blaugrana to take an early lead.

In the space of three minutes, those hopes fell apart Aritz Aduriz and Inaki Williams gave the hosts a 2-0 lead. The Basque outfit exposed Barca’s vulnerability at the back.

Neymar was easily the best player for Luis Enrique’s side. But it was Lionel Messi who pulled one back. The goal came off a direct free kick, and the odds were stacked against the Argentine magician.

From the left flank, Messi lifted the ball above the wall and it bent viciously at the last second to beat the keeper’s despairing dive. Goal-line technology was needed to confirm the goal. For Barcelona and Messi, the effort was not enough to get back in the game, even when their opponents were down to nine men.