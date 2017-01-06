The Indian duo of Divij Sharan and Purav Raja upset the second seeded Argentinian pair of Guillermo Duran and Andres Molteni in straight sets 4-6, 2-6 in the semi-final of the Chennai Open on Friday.

Sharan and Raja began strongly and broke the Argentinians in the first game of the opening set. The lead proved to be decisive helping the Indians serve out the set and take the lead in the 10th game. The second set started similarly with the Indians getting a break in the opening game itself. A second break on the second seeds’ serve in the fifth game saw the home team build a 4-1 advantage. The Argentinians however broke back in the sixth game, but faltered yet again on their serve in the seventh game.

Trying to serve for the match in the eighth game, the Indians cruised to victory after 63 minutes of play. They now await the winner of the second semi-final between Rohan Bopanna and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, and the fourth seeded team of Nicholas Monroe and Artem Sitak that will be played on Saturday.