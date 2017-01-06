The big story: Virat Kohli is captain, Yuvraj makes a surprise return

Virat Kohli was named captain of India’s One-Day International and Twenty20 International teams after Mahendra Singh Dhoni had tendered his resignation on Wednesday. Kohli’s first series in charge will be against England which begins on January 15. Yuvraj Singh will also make a comeback after being named in both the squads. The all-rounder last played for India in an ODI in December 2013.

India and England will play three ODIs, followed by as many T20Is. The opening encounter will be held in Pune on January 15, the second in Cuttack on January 19, while the Eden Gardens will play hosts to the third game on January 22. Kanpur, Nagpur and Bengaluru will host the three T20I matches on January 26, January 29 and February 1 respectively.

Cricket:

Australia sense victory after Pakistan need 410 runs to win the third Test at Sydney. Australia are firmly in the driver’s seat after they smashed 241 runs in the second innings at a run rate of more than seven per over.

Rahul Dravid said that Mahendra Singh Dhoni would be under immense pressure to perform after relinquishing the captaincy. “There is no doubt that someone of MS Dhoni’s experience and ability, when playing well, is invaluable to the side,” Dravid told ESPNCricinfo. “That’s the kind of experience and knowledge and ability, under pressure especially. It is not easy to find and not easy to get.”

After losing Kyle Abbott and Rilee Rossouw to Kolpak deals, South Africa were assured that offspinner Dane Piedt is not looking to go the same way. Piedt has lost ground to left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj in South Africa’s Test plans. Piedt’s agent Francois Brink was, “considering all options including Kolpak” but South Africa’s coach Russell Domingo has assured that Piedt will be staying put.

Colin Munro’s 52-ball hundred powered New Zealand to a T20I series win against Bangladesh. Munro struck seven sixes and seven fours to lead the hosts to 195. Bangladesh were bowled out for 148.

India pacer Mohammed Shami travelled to Delhi from Bengaluru after his father suffered a heart attack. Shami has been recovering from an injury, which kept him out of the India-England ODI and T20I series.

Football:

Chelsea midfielder John Mikel Obi has left the team to join Chinese Super League side Tianjin TEDA. The Nigerian international has played 372 times for Chelsea since joining them in 2006 but has not featured this season. Mikel has won two Premier League titles, four FA Cups and the Champions League title in 2012.

Leicester City’s Riyad Mahrez has won the Confederation of African Football’s Player of the Year award. Mahrez played a big role in Leicester’s unexpected title triumph last season.

Hull City midfielder Markus Henriksen’s loan move from AZ Alkmaar has been made permanent. The Norwegian has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Chelsea are eyeing a move for Swansea striker Fernando Llorente in January. The Spaniard played for Antonio Conte at Juventus and the Chelsea manager sees the striker as the ideal replacement for Diego Costa should he be injured or suspended.

Tennis:

Australian Open junior champion Oliver Anderson has been charged with match-fixing by the Victoria Police. The charges related to match played at the Traralgon Challenger tournament in Victoria last October, according to a statement from Victoria Police.

Andy Murray progressed to the Qatar Open semi-finals by beating Spain’s Nicolas Almagro 7-6 (4), 7-5. Murray will face third seed Tomas Berdych in the semis and could meet Novak Djokovic in Saturday’s final.

The Indian duo of Divij Sharan and Purav Raja upset the second-seeded Argentinian pair of Guillermo Duran and Andres Molteni in straight sets 4-6, 2-6 in the semi-final of the Chennai Open on Friday.

Badminton:

Saina Nehwal beat World No.3 Sung Ji Hyun 12-10, 4-11, 11-5 in the Premier Badminton League on Friday. With the win, Nehwal gave the Awadhe Warriors an early lead.

Wrestling: