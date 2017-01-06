The big story: Sorry Pakistan thrashed by 220 runs

Australia beat Pakistan by 220 runs in the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. Steven Smith’s men completed another crushing victory over the visitors to win the series 3-0.

Australia also made it 12 consecutive wins in home Tests against Pakistani touring teams with four clean sweeps in a row dating back to 1999. The result was inevitable as the final day began, with Josh Hazlewood taking two wickets in quick succession.

From there, Nathan Lyon and Steve O’Keefe also chipped in with crucial wickets with Hazlewood returning to claim the final wicket on the stroke of the tea break. Pakistan needed over 400 runs to win the match. but were outclassed by a classy Australian bowling performance.

