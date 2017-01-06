We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
The big story: Sorry Pakistan thrashed by 220 runs
Australia beat Pakistan by 220 runs in the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. Steven Smith’s men completed another crushing victory over the visitors to win the series 3-0.
Australia also made it 12 consecutive wins in home Tests against Pakistani touring teams with four clean sweeps in a row dating back to 1999. The result was inevitable as the final day began, with Josh Hazlewood taking two wickets in quick succession.
From there, Nathan Lyon and Steve O’Keefe also chipped in with crucial wickets with Hazlewood returning to claim the final wicket on the stroke of the tea break. Pakistan needed over 400 runs to win the match. but were outclassed by a classy Australian bowling performance.
Other top stories:
- Virat Kohli was named captain of India’s One-Day International and Twenty20 International teams after Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down earlier this week. Kohli’s first series in charge will be against England starting next week. Yuvraj Singh will make a comeback as he was named in both squads.
- Rahul Dravid said that Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be under immense pressure to perform after relinquishing captaincy. “There is no doubt that someone of MS Dhoni’s experience and ability, when playing well, is invaluable to the side,” Dravid told ESPNCricinfo. “That’s the kind of experience and knowledge and ability, under pressure especially. It is not easy to find and not easy to get.”
- After losing Kyle Abbott and Rilee Rossouw to Kolpak deals, South Africa were assured that offspinner Dane Piedt is not looking to go the same way. Piedt has lost his spot to left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj in South Africa’s Test plans.
- Colin Munro’s 52-ball hundred powered New Zealand to a series win against Bangladesh. Munro struck seven sixes and seven fours to lead the hosts to 195. Bangladesh were bowled out for 148.
- India pacer Mohammed Shami travelled to Delhi from Bengaluru after his father suffered a heart attack. Shami has been recovering from an injury, which kept him out of the India-England ODI and T20I series.