The big news: City run riot at West Ham

Pep Guardiola won handsomely on his his FA Cup debut as Manchester City thrashed Premier League rivals West Ham 5-0 in the third round at the London Stadium on Friday. City were on top from the start and led 3-0 at halftime.

Yaya Toure started the rout by firing a debatable penalty into the bottom left corner. Havard Nordtveit hit Bacary Sagna’s cross into his own net, before David Silva scored the third. Sergio Aguero made it 4-0 and became the third-highest goalscorer in City’s history. John Stones headed in his first Blues goal as the visitors comfortably won the game.

