The big news: City run riot at West Ham
Pep Guardiola won handsomely on his his FA Cup debut as Manchester City thrashed Premier League rivals West Ham 5-0 in the third round at the London Stadium on Friday. City were on top from the start and led 3-0 at halftime.
Yaya Toure started the rout by firing a debatable penalty into the bottom left corner. Havard Nordtveit hit Bacary Sagna’s cross into his own net, before David Silva scored the third. Sergio Aguero made it 4-0 and became the third-highest goalscorer in City’s history. John Stones headed in his first Blues goal as the visitors comfortably won the game.
Other top stories:
- Chelsea midfielder John Mikel Obi has left the team to join Chinese Super League side Tianjin TEDA. The Nigerian international has played 372 times for Chelsea since joining them in 2006 but has not featured this season. Mikel has won two Premier League titles, four FA Cups and the Champions League title in 2012.
- Leicester City’s Riyad Mahrez has won the Confederation of African Football’s “Player of the Year” award. Mahrez powered his team to their first Premier League title last season.
- Hull City midfielder Markus Henriksen’s loan move from AZ Alkmaar has been made permanent. The Norwegian has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal.
- Chelsea are eyeing a move for Swansea striker Fernando Llorente in January. The Spaniard played for Antonio Conte at Juventus and the Chelsea manager sees the striker as the ideal replacement for Diego Costa should he be injured or suspended.
- Manchester United duo Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay will not be selected while their futures remain unresolved, manager Jose Mourinho said. Everton hope to conclude a deal for Schneiderlin, but United are yet to receive an acceptable bid for the midfielder. “I will allow both of them to leave, if the right offer comes. Until this moment, no,” said Mourinho. “We don’t have any offer that is close to the quality of the players we have.”