Manchester City showed glimpses of their calibre and pedigree after they hammered West Ham United 5-0 in their FA Cup third round clash at the London Stadium on Friday.

Goals from Yaya Toure, David Silva, Sergio Aguero and John Stones and an own goal by Havard Nordtveit propelled City to an imposing win. For Pep Guardiola, the victory was especially sweet after facing the ire of critics owing to a drop in City’s recent form. But this result will do wonders for City’s confidence, especially coming ahead of two tough matches against Everton away and Tottenham Hotspur at home.

It was such a dominating performance that the Hammers were left shell-shocked at the end of the game with home fans queuing up to exit at half-time itself.