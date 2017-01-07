Rishabh Pant’s name had been doing the rounds for a while to make the national squad. On Friday, the 19-year-old was finally named in India’s Twenty20 International squad, that will face England in a three-match series to be played later this month.

Pant has had a stellar domestic season, that included a triple hundred against Maharashtra.

In terms of batting prowess, Pant has given ample proof of his ability over the past season, including his stellar performance during last year’s Under-19 World Cup in Bangladesh.

His knock against Nepal during the Under-19 World Cup stands out in particular. Pant recorded the fastest fifty to be scored at the Under-19 level during the tournament. He had reached the milestone in just 18 balls, one less than the previous mark. He added 124 runs in 9.1 overs with his captain Ishan Kishan, who scored 52 off 40 balls.

Pant was eventually dismissed for 78 off 24 balls. His effort helped India chase down Nepal’s score of 169 and saw him emerge as one of India’s brightest future prospects.