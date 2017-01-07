Ivan Bukenya scored late in the game to help East Bengal escape defeat against Aizawl in the opening clash of the I-League at the Barasat Stadium on Saturday.

Bukenya headed in from a corner in the 90th minute to level the scores after a 45th-minute own goal by Gurwinder Singh had seen Aizawl take the lead.

East Bengal looked below-par through the game, with Aizawl’s tight defensive game allowing little room for the hosts to play with.

They were left trailing at the stroke of half-time as Jayesh Rane put Kamo through on goal. He was quickly surrounded by three East Bengal players including Gurwinder, who ended up smashing the ball into his own goal as he tried to clear it.

East Bengal stepped up their game in the second-half, but Aizawl were difficult to breakdown and produced their own chances along the way.

Aizawl’s defense though eventually cracked as a neatly executed corner-kick fell in the danger area for Bukenya to capitalise on.

The score