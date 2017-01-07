The Board of Control for Cricket in India are set to remove Jatin Paranjpe and Gagan Khoda from the senior men’s selection committee to adhere to the Justice RM Lodha panel recommendations that prescribes only three selectors. ESPNCricinfo reported.

The Lodha Committee had stated that the selection panel be pruned to just three selectors as opposed to the BCCI’s practice of picking a five-member team.

The Supreme Court-appointed committee had further recommended that all selectors should be Test players retired for at least five years. Paranjpe, a former Mumbai batsman and Khoda, a former skipper of Rajasthan, have not played a single Test.

According to the report, BCCI CEO, Rahul Johri, wrote to the Lodha panel ahead of Friday’s selection meeting for the upcoming limited-overs series between India and England to address the situation.

The report added that Lodha Committee secretary Gopal Sankaranarayanan replied allowing the panel to pick the squad, but added that it was doing so as an exception and the Supreme Court’s Judgement would apply to the selectors in future.

Johri is reported to have informed Paranjpe and Khoda of the development and will not figure as part of the panel henceforth.

In September last year, the BCCI had ignored the apex court’s order and picked a five-man selection committee during its Annual General Meeting.