Wayne Rooney joined Sir Bobby Charlton as Manchester United’s all-time leading goal-scorer as the Red Devils romped into the FA Cup fourth round with a 4-0 win over Reading.

Rooney scored his 249th United goal inside 10 minutes to match the 44-year-old record.

Anthony Martial doubled United’s lead five minutes later. Marcus Rashford added the third in the 75th minute. United were gifted a fourth 11 minutes from time after a howler by Reading keeper Ali Al Habsi.

This was United’s eighth consecutive win in all competitions.

Cricket

Australia beat Pakistan by 220 runs in the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. Steven Smith’s men completed another crushing victory over the visitors to win the series 3-0.

George Bailey and Aaron Finch were dropped from Australia’s squad for the five-match ODI series against Pakistan.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India are set to remove Jatin Paranjpe and Gagan Khoda from the senior men’s selection committee to adhere to the Justice RM Lodha panel recommendations that prescribes only three selectors. ESPNCricinfo reported.

Virat Kohli on Saturday revealed that former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni had prevented his ouster from the Indian team a lot of times, PTI reported on Saturday.

Football

Ivan Bukenya scored late in the game to help East Bengal escape defeat against Aizawl in the opening clash of the I-League at the Barasat Stadium on Saturday.

A brace by Udanta Singh helped Bengaluru FC thump Shillong Lajong 3-0 in their opening clash of the 2017 I-League season at Bengaluru’s Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola won handsomely on his his FA Cup debut as Manchester City thrashed Premier League rivals West Ham 5-0 in the third round at the London Stadium on Friday.

Chelsea midfielder John Mikel Obi has left the team to join Chinese Super League side Tianjin TEDA.

Leicester City’s Riyad Mahrez has won the Confederation of African Football’s “Player of the Year” award.

Tennis

Sania Mirza got 2017 off to a bitter-sweet start, winning the Brisbane International with Bethanie Mattek-Sands, but ended up losing No. 1 ranking to her doubles partner, PTI reported.

Badminton

Rio Olympics gold medallist Carolina Marin defeated Ashwini Ponnappa to help Hyderabad Hunters edge Bengaluru Smashers 4-3 in the Premier Badminton League on Saturday.

Basketball

LeBron James guided the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 116-108 win over Brooklyn Nets, while Golden State Warriors suffered a 128-119 loss in overtime against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Squash