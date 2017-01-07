A brace by Udanta Singh helped Bengaluru FC thump Shillong Lajong 3-0 in their opening clash of the 2017 I-League season at Bengaluru’s Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday.

Udanta opened the scoring in the 27th minute after he capitalised after a spell of chaos in the box following a poorly executed corner.

He doubled the team’s lead in the 69th minute with delightful touch that saw the ball loop over the defender’s head before coolly slotting the ball home.

Lalhmangaihsanga Ralte made it 3-0 ten minutes from time to complete a comfortable win for the hosts.

The defending champions wore pink jerseys during the game to promote women’s safety.

The score