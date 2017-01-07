Rohan Bopanna and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan upset the fourth-seeded pair of Artem Sitak and Nicholas Monroe in straight sets 7-6, 6-4 in an hour and 14 minutes to enter the final of the men’s doubles event at the Chennai Open on Saturday.

Bopanna and Nedunchezhiyan put 58% of their first serves in to their opponents’ 70%. However, while the fourths seeds could only win 65% points off their first serves, the Indian duo converted 80% points.

On Sunday, it will be an all-Indian clash in the doubles final with Bopanna and Nedunchezhiyan taking on Divij Sharan and Purav Raja, who defeated the second seeds Guillermo Duran and Andres Molteni of Argentina. It will be the first time that an Indian team will win the doubles crown since Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi’s win in 2011.