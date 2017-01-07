Novak Djokovic defeated Andy Murray 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 to clinch his second successive Qatar Open title on Saturday.

The Serb had the upper-hand over the Brit in the first set, before the latter came back strong in the second, after saving a couple of match points. Djokovic though closed out strongly in the third to finally end Murray’s recent dominance over him.

Djokovic was at his best in the first set, as he picked at Murray’s weaknesses. The opening set saw long rallies, but Djokovic came up with winners at crucial moments. Murray by contrast was always catching up to the Serb’s moves.

Djokovic was poised for a straight sets victory, as he served for the match in the second set. He could not hold his nerve as Murray broke with Djokovic leading 5-4. The Brit built on the momentum as took the second 7-5.

Murray though could not carry the momentum in the third set as Djokovic broke the Brit’s first service game. He once again served for the match and lost the first two points. But fought back to clinch three straight points to win in dramatic fashion.