Nearly 21 state units of the Board of Control for Cricket in India have confirmed in writing to Justice RM Lodha panel about implementing all reforms, even as former BCCI presidents Anurag Thakur and N Srinivasan held an informal meeting with other members of the Board in Bangalore on Saturday, PTI reported.

The report stated that 24 members met with Thakur and Srinivasan to discuss the way forward following the Supreme Court’s verdict.

Sources close to the Lodha panel however stated that 21 state units have given a written undertaking agreeing to implement all reforms per the Supreme Court order.

“Today 21 state units have already written to BCCI that they are adopting Lodha Panel reforms. So if 24 individuals, who are no longer qualified officials meet anywhere in India, no one should be bothered. They are individuals who went on their own capacity. These officials who went stand disqualified as per SC verdict,” a source close to Lodha Panel told PTI.

In Bangalore, apart from Srinivasan and Thakur, former secretary Ajay Shirke, along with joint secretary Amitabh Chaudhary and treasurer Aniruddh Chaudhary attended the meeting. Indian Premier League chairman Rajeev Shukla was another prominent member.