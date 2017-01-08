The big news: Real run riot once again

Real Madrid equalled Barcelona’s Spanish record of 39 consecutive matches unbeaten as they punished Granada 5-0 on Saturday. Zinedine Zidane’s side were 4-0 up with 32 minutes with Isco scoring a brace. Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo also scored to ensure a Real win within the first 45 minutes of the game. Casemiro made it 5-0 as Real went six points clear of Barcelona, who are third in the table. Sevilla are second with 36 points.

Real have not lost a competitive fixture since Wolfsburg defeated them in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final last April. A loss looks very rare in the immediate future given the form they are in.

