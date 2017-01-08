We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
The big news: Real run riot once again
Real Madrid equalled Barcelona’s Spanish record of 39 consecutive matches unbeaten as they punished Granada 5-0 on Saturday. Zinedine Zidane’s side were 4-0 up with 32 minutes with Isco scoring a brace. Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo also scored to ensure a Real win within the first 45 minutes of the game. Casemiro made it 5-0 as Real went six points clear of Barcelona, who are third in the table. Sevilla are second with 36 points.
Real have not lost a competitive fixture since Wolfsburg defeated them in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final last April. A loss looks very rare in the immediate future given the form they are in.
Other top stories
- England’s Wayne Rooney joined Sir Bobby Charlton as Manchester United’s all-time leading goal-scorer as the Red Devils thrashed Reading 4-0 to enter the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday. Rooney scored his 249th United goal inside 10 minutes to match the 44-year-old record.
- Ivan Bukenya scored a late equalizer to help East Bengal draw against Aizawl in the opening day clash of the I-League at the Barasat Stadium on Saturday.
- A brace by Udanta Singh helped Bengaluru FC beat Shillong Lajong 3-0 in I-league opener at Bengaluru’s Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday.
- League One side Millwall shocked the English football world after beating Premier League side Bournemouth 3-0 in the FA Cup. Goals from Steve Morison, defender Shaun Cummings and Shane Ferguson ensured the enthralling win.
- An Oliver GIroud goal ensured Arsenal’s progress to the fourth round of the FA Cup after a 2-1 win over Preston. The Gunners were 1-0 down when Callum Robinson took advantage of poor defending to slot one behind the goalkeeper. Aaron Ramsey equalised early in the second half before Giroud sealed victory with his fourth goal in as many games.
- Chelsea are about to recall defender Nathan Ake early from his season-long loan at Bournemouth, said Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe. Ake joined the Cherries on loan last June, and has scored three times in 12 games for them this season.