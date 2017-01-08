The big news: Dhoni came to Kohli’s rescue

India’s new one-day and T20I skipper Virat Kohli revealed that former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni had prevented his ouster from the Indian team a lot of times. “He [Dhoni] will always be the person who guided me initially and gave me opportunities. He gave me ample time and space to grow as a cricketer, saved me from getting dropped from the team many a times,” Kohli told the BCCI in an interview. The flamboyant skipper added that added that replacing Dhoni as a captain would be a big ask. “Obviously, these are massive shoes to fill. You think of Dhoni and the first word that comes to mind is captain! You don’t relate Dhoni in any other way. For me, he is always going to be my captain,” said Kohli.

