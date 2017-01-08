We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
The big news: Dhoni came to Kohli’s rescue
India’s new one-day and T20I skipper Virat Kohli revealed that former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni had prevented his ouster from the Indian team a lot of times. “He [Dhoni] will always be the person who guided me initially and gave me opportunities. He gave me ample time and space to grow as a cricketer, saved me from getting dropped from the team many a times,” Kohli told the BCCI in an interview. The flamboyant skipper added that added that replacing Dhoni as a captain would be a big ask. “Obviously, these are massive shoes to fill. You think of Dhoni and the first word that comes to mind is captain! You don’t relate Dhoni in any other way. For me, he is always going to be my captain,” said Kohli.
Other top stories
- The Board of Control for Cricket in India will remove Jatin Paranjpe and Gagan Khoda from the senior men’s selection committee to stick to the Justice RM Lodha panel recommendations that proposes only three selectors. The Lodha Committee had stated that the selection panel be pruned to just three selectors as opposed to the BCCI’s practice of picking a five-member team.
- Around 21 state units of the Board of Control for Cricket in India have confirmed in writing to Justice RM Lodha panel about implementing all its reforms. During an informal meeting held in Banglaore on Saturday, in the presence of former BCCI presidents Anurag Thakur and N Srinivasan, 24 members met to discuss the way forward following the Supreme Court’s verdict.
- Fast bowler Billy Stanlake and batsman Chris Lynn have been included in Australia’s one-day squad against Pakistan, while experienced batsmen George Bailey and Aaron Finch have been axed. Australia will play five one-day games against Pakistan, who they beat 3-0 in the Test series recently.
- Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl in the third and final T20I game against New Zealand. The Mashrafe Mortaza led side are trying to avoid a 3-0 whitewash after losing the first two games and the one-day series 3-0 last year. Mustafizur Rahman was rested for the game with Taskin Ahmed taking his spot.