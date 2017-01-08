On Saturday, Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney made history by scoring his 249th goal for the Red Devils, thus equalling the all-time goal-scoring record for the club held by Sir Bobby Charlton. His goal was one of four United scored against Reading in an FA Cup clash, which saw his team progress to the next round.

The jersey of Manchester United’s all-time record goal-scorer would be a treasured relic, or so Rooney would think after the referee blew the final whistle. However, Reading midfielder George Evans thought otherwise apparently. Evans shook hands with Rooney, who then began to remove his jersey. Evans, a former Manchester City player, then appeared to reject the chance to swap shirts with Rooney after the game, in full view of the television camera.

However, later in the day, Evans tweeted that he had agreed to swap shirts with Rooney, but wanted to wait till they were in the tunnel to do it out of respect for Reading’s disappointed fans. A noble thought, you would say.

Former City player George Evans seemingly turning down Wayne Rooney's offer of a shirt-swap.



Good lad. pic.twitter.com/ArosXZknPN — City Watch (@City_Watch) January 7, 2017

To clear up I asked to exchange shirts in the tunnel due to a disappointing day!! congratulations on your record @WayneRooney 👏🏼⚽️ pic.twitter.com/oMEfoP2Pat — George Evans (@GeorgeEvans70) January 7, 2017