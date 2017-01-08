Rohan Bopanna and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan were crowned the 2017 Chennai Open champions after beating compatriots Purav Raja and Divij Sharan 6-3, 6-4 in the Men’s Doubles final on Sunday.

It was an even contest with both pairs fighting on an even keel. Bopanna-Jeevan had raced to a 3-0 lead in the first set only to for Purav-Sharan made it all square at 3-3. Bopanna-Jeevan though got the crucial break to snap their opponents’ momentum. They took control from then on took the set without losing another game.

Purav-Sharan came back strongly in the second, gaining a 2-0 lead. Their compatriots were up to the task and came back strongly to even things out. They soon got the break, and rode on the advantage to closed out the game victorious.

Roberto Batista Agut wins men’s singles title

Roberto Bautista Agut picked up his fifth ATP singles title after beating Danill Medvedev 6-3, 6-4 in the men’s singles final on Sunday.

Agut produced a solid performance, dominating from the baseline even as Medvedev, who was making his maiden ATP final, obliged with plenty of unforced errors.

The Spaniard was in cruise control for most of the match, losing only eight points in the one hour 11 minutes match.

This was Agut’s second appearance in the final at Chennai, having finished runner-up to Janko Tipsarevic in 2013.