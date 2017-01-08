The big story: Young Reds outfit fails to find back of the net

Liverpool’s youngest ever starting starting XI were held to a goalless draw by League Two side Plymouth Argyle in their FA Cup third-round tie at Anfield on Sunday.

Juegen Klopp fielded a side whose average age was 21 years and 296 days. They enjoyed over 80 per cent of the possession in the first half but struggled to find the back of the net.

Klopp brought on first-team regulars Daniel Sturridge, Adam Lallana and Roberto Firmino in the second half, but the trio failed to find a breakthrough.

Other top stories

Cricket

A day after a few ousted top officials of the Board of Control for Cricket in India and its state associations met in Bengaluru to discuss the implications of the Supreme Court verdict, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association has refused to host two under-19 Test matches between India and England, scheduled to be played at Chennai’s MA Chidambram Stadium from February 13, Hindustan Times reported.

The Hyderabad Cricket Association has stated its inability to host the India-Bangladesh Test citing lack of funds, The Hindu reported.

England captain Eoin Morgan on Sunday said it will be a big challenge for the visitors to beat India at home, PTI reported.

Corey Anderson bludgeoned 94 off just 41 balls as New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 27 runs in the third Twenty20 to sweep the series.

Pakistan have called up experienced all-rounder Muhammad Hafeez for the five-match one-day series in Australia. Hafeez has only recently had his bowling action cleared.

Football

John Terry was sent off on his first start since October as Chelsea beat Peterborough 4-1 in their FA Cup third round game.

A first-half strike by Balwant Singh saw 10-man Mohun Bagan edge Churchill Brothers 1-0 in their opening I-League clash on Sunday.

Tennis

Rohan Bopanna and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan were crowned the 2017 Chennai Open champions after beating compatriots Purav Raja and Divij Sharan 6-3, 6-4 in the Men’s Doubles final on Sunday.

Badminton

Defending champions Delhi Acers defeated Chennai Smashers 5-2 to register their first win of the Premier Badminton League.

Basketball

Karnataka stunned last year’s semi-finalist Punjab 83-79 in the 67th Senior National Basketball Championship.

Snooker

Cueist Pankaj Advani defeated two-time defending champion Aditya Mehta 5-1 to clinch the Kolkata Open National Invitational Snooker Championship.

Wrestling