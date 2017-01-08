A first-half strike by Balwant Singh saw 10-man Mohun Bagan edge Churchill Brothers 1-0 in their opening I-League clash on Sunday.

Mohun Bagan took the decisive lead in the 28th minute as an unmarked Balwant Singh headed in home from a brilliant cross by Pritam Kotal.

Bagan were forced on the back foot in the second half as Subhashish Bose received his second yellow to leave his side a man down. Bagan though held on to the lead and crossed the line as victors.

Meanwhile, Mumbai FC beat DSK Shivajians 1-0 on back of a 21st-minute goal by Thoi Singh. Debutants Chennai City FC and Miverva Punjab FC played out a 0-0 draw in their first-ever I-League outing.

The scores