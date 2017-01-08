The big story: Doubts arise over Hyderadad’s ability to host one-off Test

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has put the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on standby if the Hyderabad Cricket Association is unable to host the one-off Test against Bangladesh scheduled to be held from February 8, The Times of India reported.

The HCA has reportedly written a letter to the BCCI asking them to disburse funds for the Test. However, HCA secretary K John Manoj clarified that the association was going ahead with the preparations the match despite the cash crunch.

Manoj stated that BCCI curator PR Vishwanath was scheduled to arrive in Hyderabad on Monday to begin the preparations of the pitch.

“It is unfortunate that such rumours are being floated There is no truth in it. This is being done only to malign the HCA. We are going ahead with all the preparations for the successful conduct of the Test. It’s a matter of pride for us that we are hosting this historic Test,“ Manoj said.

The Justice Lodha panel had put restrictions on the BCCI regarding disbursements of funds to state units. The BCCI will have to approach the panel to get the funds released.

