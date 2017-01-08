The big story: Doubts arise over Hyderadad’s ability to host one-off Test
The Board of Control for Cricket in India has put the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on standby if the Hyderabad Cricket Association is unable to host the one-off Test against Bangladesh scheduled to be held from February 8, The Times of India reported.
The HCA has reportedly written a letter to the BCCI asking them to disburse funds for the Test. However, HCA secretary K John Manoj clarified that the association was going ahead with the preparations the match despite the cash crunch.
Manoj stated that BCCI curator PR Vishwanath was scheduled to arrive in Hyderabad on Monday to begin the preparations of the pitch.
“It is unfortunate that such rumours are being floated There is no truth in it. This is being done only to malign the HCA. We are going ahead with all the preparations for the successful conduct of the Test. It’s a matter of pride for us that we are hosting this historic Test,“ Manoj said.
The Justice Lodha panel had put restrictions on the BCCI regarding disbursements of funds to state units. The BCCI will have to approach the panel to get the funds released.
Other top stories:
- A day after a few ousted top officials of the Board of Control for Cricket in India and its state associations met in Bengaluru to discuss the implications of the Supreme Court verdict, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association has refused to host two Under-19 Test matches between India and England, scheduled to be played at Chennai’s MA Chidambram Stadium from February 13, Hindustan Times reported.
- MS Dhoni did not step down as captain of India’s limited-overs team on his own, but was told by the selectors to move on, the Hindustan Times reported.
- England captain Eoin Morgan on Sunday said it will be a big challenge for the visitors to beat India at home, PTI reported.
- Bangladesh’s limited-overs captain Mashrafe Mortaza has been ruled out of action for at least a month after fracturing his thumb during the third Twenty20 International against New Zealand.
- Pakistan have called up experienced all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez for the five-match ODI series in Australia. Hafeez has only recently had his bowling action cleared.
- The Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed that the Pakistan Super League final will be held in Lahore on March 7. The board will prepare a contingency plan to replace overseas players who might not be willing to travel to the country.