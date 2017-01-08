The big story: Barcelona salvage 1-1 draw against Villarreal

Lionel Messi’s last-minute free-kick helped Barcelona salvage a 1-1 draw against Villarreal in a La Liga encounter on Sunday.

Villarreal took the lead four minutes into the second half through Nicola Sansone. Barca, though, failed to bring back parity for much of the second period despite a few close chances. They also had a penalty denied after a Messi shot was handled by Villarreal’s Bruno.

Barcelona had to wait until the dying minutes of the game to level the scores as Messi converted from the set-piece. The draw means Barcelona now trail leaders Real Madrid by five points and lie in third place.

