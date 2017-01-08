Several state units of the Board of Control for Cricket in India are set to file curative petitions against the Supreme Court verdict on the implementation of the Justice RM Lodha panel recommendations, the Indian Express reported.

The report states that the decision was taken during an informal meeting held by mostly ousted members of 23 state units in Bangalore on Saturday.

The meeting, which also saw former presidents Anurag Thakur and N Srinivasan in attendance, was conducted to discuss the way forward for the beleaguered board in light of the judgement.

Srinivasan has been handed full power to draw a roadmap for them, the report stated. Small groups are set to be formed and curative petitions will be filed in the Supreme Court to get clarity over certain sub-clauses that were altered by the apex court during its January 2 order.