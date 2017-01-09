Title

Premier League

Oliver Giroud is a true embodiment of Arsenal with his knack for being both brilliant and banal

The Frenchman delivered a split-second moment of radiance and brilliance on the first day of the year to that will forever adorn a fragmented career.

by 
Image credit:  Glyn Kirk / AFP

Divisiveness is one of Olivier Giroud’s behold traits. He can provide rare moments of illumination, but also infuriate with his languidness and enduring propensity to squander proper chances. That “Giroud-ness” – define the term according to one’s perception – veils the prolonged toil the Frenchman has applied to play at Premier League level.

Henceforth there will always be January 1, 2017 for Giroud, a split-second of radiance and brilliance that will forever adorn, and even embellish, a fragmented career. Everything about that goal – not in the Carlos Alberto Torres order for lack of context and importance – was an aesthetic delight – the build-up, the final delivery and the finish, all coated in a glowing slickness so associated with “Wengerian” (derived from the Arsenal gaffer’s name) football.

Arsenal had been pressing Crystal Palace, probing and poking, but with little result – until Lucas Perez gained possession. Hector Bellerin slipped the ball to Giroud, whose back-heel found Granit Xhaka. He passed to Alex Iwobi, who with immaculate timing picked out Alexis Sanchez. The sequence of passing was nifty and fast, with purpose and incursion.

Outlandish, extraordinary, audacious

There, at the edge of the box, the Chilean – so confident on the ball, so much the master of his game – paused, mapped out his immediate environment and delivered a floating cross just behind a charging Giroud. The ball was in and out of reach for the striker – by the law of classical physics, scoring was nigh impossible.

Then, in a jiffy, Giroud contrived to do the outlandish, the extraordinary and the audacious, exhibiting imagination and spatial genius. He stretched his left foot up and behind his own shoulder and send the ball floating past his own ear and over Wayne Hennessey. Even the gods of football felt poetic – the ball clanged the underside of the crossbar, augmenting the aesthetic value of the goal.

Afterwards, Giroud said that his finish had been made up in the moment. Perhaps the pulchritude of the goal was that the French striker will not succeed in repeating the feat. Indeed, the strike was an aberration in Giroud’s strange career trajectory.

“My coach told me this: You don’t have the level to play in the second division, let alone the first division,” Giroud said once, of his playing days at Grenoble in France. “They didn’t play to my strengths and I wasn’t given the confidence. It really hurt.”

A realistic Giroud opted to take a step down and moved on loan to French third division club Istres. There, he scored fourteen goals in 33 games and in turn, returned to the second division with Tours.

At Arsenal, Giroud has never been an A-lister. He is a cumbersome top nine, who has a pathos-filled knack to combine both the brilliant and the banal. At times, Giroud is a self-fulfilling prophecy of footballing mediocrity. The Frenchman, the argument goes, is a workhorse who has not successfully replaced Robin van Persie. The Dutchman brought much attacking luminosity to the Emirates.

The mediocre workhorse

Giroud, then, is an undistinguished striker. He scored 17, 22, 19 and 24 goals respectively in his first four seasons at Arsenal, figures Van Persie mustered only in his final four seasons at the club. Van Persie scored 10, 11, 13 and nine goals respectively in his first four seasons in north London.

Notwithstanding those impressive stats, the pervasive feeling is that Giroud is not – and never will be – an elite striker. Perhaps then, Giroud is a victim of the “Peter Principle” – first posited by Dr Lauren J Peter and Raymond Hull in the 1969 book The Peter Principle, and later coined a “wicked satire” by Andrea Ovans in the Harvard Business Review, explaining the core conceit as “Everyone in an organisation keeps on getting promoted until they reach their level of incompetence. At that point they stop being promoted.”

Is Girous a Peter? Has he reached his level of incompetence at Arsenal? His tendency to be infuriating has not helped either. The Frenchman is often heckled – off late, he was scorned for his goal celebration against Bournemouth. At Dean Court, Arsenal recovered from a three goal deficit with an injury time equaliser from Giroud. He celebrated with the bewildering enthusiasm of a five-year-old, who imagines to have scored the winning goal in a European Cup final – instead he should have dashed back to the halfway line to press for a late winner.

In the weekend, Giroud scored a late winner in the FA Cup third round tie at Preston North End. This season, Arsenal’s number twelve has scored plenty of late goals, due in part to his demotion to second choice striker behind Sanchez, who has been reinvented as a central striker. It is in this role, as impact sub, that Giroud has thrived most, proving that old-fashioned rough-and-tumble strikers have a place in the game.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Delays in India’s infrastructure projects have a large impact on key social indicators

Why India needs social infrastructure and needs it fast

Image credit:  Getty Images

Long delays in infrastructure are not just peculiar to India but a challenge in many democracies. It is after all a hallmark of an open society that affected citizens have the right to ask for reviews and changes. However, even considering those necessary checks and balances we have some egregious delays and cost overruns. For example, the much-needed Santa Cruz-Chembur link road has been called by the World Bank as “the world’s most delayed road project”.

Delays and cost overruns have significant and far-reaching implications. The short-term inconvenience and disruption of slow under-construction projects aside, it means that public goods take significantly longer to achieve the impact they were planned for. Vital infrastructure like schools, hospitals and housing are crucial for a healthy and skilled population. Infrastructure is also an essential pre-requisite to spurring economic growth and job creation. In short, delays in execution can have a serious impact on social and economic progress.

In the Global Competitiveness Index released by the World Economic Forum for the year 2015 -16, India still ranks 84th out of 140 countries on social infrastructure.

Hospital infrastructure is unanimously recognized as severely lacking in India and can illustrate the size and nature of this problem. India has only 0.7 hospital beds per 1000 population as of 2011. This is well below the global average of 2.6 and the WHO benchmark of 3.5. With population growth and steady urbanisation, India’s urban population is increasing by around 22,000 people per day. Taking the WHO benchmark into account, our cities require 79 hospital beds to be added every day to provide optimum healthcare. Even if an average hospital holds 100 beds, we need about 4 new hospitals a week to service our demand. This highlights the urgency in building more hospitals and building them quickly. Subject matter experts are of the view that accelerating the speed of construction is even more pertinent for hospitals given that permits and approvals can take up to a year. Faster construction would not only allow for providing necessary services sooner but also improve the business case for the investor and drive higher private investment in healthcare.

Education is another area that needs urgent improvement in quality and quantity. With the right to education becoming a fundamental right, the enrollment rates have been steadily increasing. We need schools to service this demand. A report by Ernst and Young forecasts that by 2022, at higher overall enrollment rates and a lower dropout rate, an additional 130,000 private schools will be required. This translates to a need for almost 16,000 new schools a year.

In addition to health and education, India is in dire need of quality affordable housing. A report by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation (HUPA) states that we are short of around 19 million urban housing units. Most of the housing requirement is for economically weaker sections of society and progress has been slow. The central government’s ‘Housing for All by 2022’ program, with an aim to construct 20 million housing units, only managed to complete 19,255 houses in its first year. Adoption of faster construction technology is critical in reducing cost of construction, which is undoubtedly crucial for this segment, as well as meeting demand and providing a reasonable quality of life in India’s densely packed cities.

Construction of commercial infrastructure also has a wide ripple effect in propelling industry sectors and job creation. The recent rise of Gurugram, Hyderabad and Bengaluru as major commercial centers can be largely attributed to the creation of infrastructure. What has helped these centers develop so rapidly is the development of social infrastructure like schooling, healthcare, housing and urban transport in tandem. Delays in any element of infrastructure can retard uptake of housing and investment by multi-nationals in setting up offices, ultimately slowing economic growth.

While the length of project delays has reduced over time, India has a long way to go. Project planning and approval timelines involve complex and multiple considerations and are hence tougher to reduce. But faster construction is an aspect that can be achieved and can contribute significantly to reducing India’s infrastructure lacuna. In this scenario, technology can play an important role in aiding India’s next phase of growth.

One company is all set to address these yawning gaps in India’s growth story. KEF Infrastructure is harnessing technology to increase the speed of construction of infrastructure projects, especially in essential sectors such as Healthcare and Education. It uses off-site manufacturing technology to completely transform traditional construction methods to a modern component-based assembly process at its state-of-the-art KEF Infra One Park in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. Entire building components can be built here and transported for assembly on site, helping speed up the pace of construction by up to 50% and delivering infrastructure projects ahead of time. KEF Infra One is thus a fully integrated one-stop ‘offsite manufacturing’ destination. By integrating the best technology from around the globe, KEF Infra is at the forefront of the Industrial Revolution 4.0, fast-tracking the pace of India’s infrastructure development. Some of the company’s notable projects include the 205-bed Meitra Hospital in Kozhikode, which is planned to be completed in 21 months against the industry average of 4 years, a new Infosys block in Electronic City, Bengaluru, which will be completed in 7.5 months compared to the average construction time of 2 years and the Embassy 7B Business Park in Bengaluru which will be Asia’s first fully off-site manufactured project. To know more about KEF’s revolutionary building methods and infrastructure projects, see here. Watch the film below to know how faster construction of infrastructure projects can lead to positive social impact.

Play

