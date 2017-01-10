Costa, Hazard, Alexis, Lloris (and others): This is the Premier League's team of the season so far

The English Premier League always begins with a buzz, but there was something different this time – something that added more sting to the most popular league in the world. When the 2016-’17 season kicked off on August 13, 2016, there weren’t just talks of the big players and clubs, but also the ever-so-potent managerial line-up on display. Jurgen Klopp, Antonio Conte, Pep Guardiola, Arsene Wenger, made for an exhilarating quartet and promised the season to be fierce than ever.

Now, with half the season gone, a few managers have had a brilliant start to the season, while a couple have been pegged back by poor display of their teams.

From the managerial line-up, a move onto the players who have impressed the most uptil now. We are going with a 4-4-2 formation with a diamond in the middle.

Goalkeeper

Hugo Lloris: If clean sheets were the only parameter, Thibaut Courtois may have been the name to feature. If shot stopping was the criteria, David De Gea would have found a mention. If saving the teams of embarrasment or keeping them in the game was the criteria, Pickford and Heaton would’ve gone neck to neck.

But putting all these in perspective and adding the command in the box and leading the defence line, Hug Lloris rules the roost. Llloris has lead his team from the front (not always does it mean to be in the front) and has made several crucial saves as well as guided his team brilliantly to help Tottenham stay in contention.

Defence

Cesar Azpilicueta (right-back): The Chelsea right-back, as usual, has been phenomenal and has played most of the season as a right-centre-back in a back three. The Spaniard has recorded over two tackles and interceptions per game. He has been one of the main reasons for Chelsea’s astounding run and a spot at the top of the table.

Virgil Van Dijk (right-centre-back): One of the finest centre-backs the league has seen for a while, the tall Dutchman has been a wall for Southampton. If not for him, the Saints might have been lying somewhere at the bottom of the table. His performances have been so good that he is drawing interests from Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City, and is being touted to be the man to decide the fate of the title.

Toby Alderweireld (left-centre-back): The Tottenham centre-back has been out of a few games, but continues to be the Spurs’ rock at the back. Born with an innate ability to defend, the Belgian is good with both the feet and in the air. He has been instrumental in keeping the Spurs among the contenders for the title.

Danny Rose (left-back): From bombing up to support the attack and putting in delicious crosses to getting back in time to prevent the opposition attack, Danny Rose does everything well and has been a standout left-sided player in the league alongside Marcus Alonso from Chelsea. Rose has garnered two goals and three assists in the campaign so far in addition to helping keep six clean sheets.

Midfield

N’Golo Kante (defensive midfield): Diminutive in size, but massive in impact: N’Golo Kante has been the Premier League’s sensation for two seasons now. From making Leicester City Champions last season to helping Chelsea go top, Kante has had a massive impact. He not only shields the defence well and makes crucial interceptions, but also distributes the ball well and lets Matic play more freely, adding more incision to the Chelsea side.

Adam Lallana (right midfield): The Liverpool midfielder has been a revelation this season. Lallana has been deployed in a very different role compared to what he did at Southampton, but the English midfielder seems to have sprung to life under Klopp. Lallana has not just assisted seveb goals but has also netted the same number for the Reds, second only to Sadio Mane. He has been the pivotal figure for the second-placed side. If Liverpool are to challenge for the title, Lallana has to be a key figure.

Eden Hazard (left midfield): He had a slow start, but Hazard picked up at the right time just like his side, Chelsea. Hazard seems to be a new player this season after the slump last year and seems to be thriving in Conte’s 3-4-3 formation, with him being a part of the front three. With full-backs in action, Hazard has had lesser defensive responsibility on him, making him move forward more and create chances for himself and his teammates. Diego Costa has done most of the scoring, but Hazard has been the one making the things tick for Chelsea. His nine goals and four assists are only testaments to his influence and place in the team of the season so far.

Alexis Sanchez (attacking midfield): The Chilean has mostly played as a striker for Arsenal this season, but is more than capable of taking multiple positions on the field. A technically gifted player, Sanchez has made his time on the pitch count, helping Arsenal progress. His tally of 12 goals and eight assists so far tells you just why he is a must-have in the team and his impact in Arsenal’s run this season.

Strikers

Diego Costa (striker): Costa has established himself as one of the best Premier League strikers. The tall Spaniard has netted 14 times this season, while assisting four goals in Chelsea’s surge to the top. Even when Costa doesn’t score, he makes his presence felt and draws defenders and fouls on him, helping his team inflict further damage on the opposition.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (striker): Undoubtedly the best transfer of the summer, Zlatan has been immense for an earlier struggling Manchester United side. Even when United were struggling in the early stages of the season, Zlatan was the only bright spot for the Red Devils, scoring consistently and giving the Jose Mourinho side a sniff of a chance. Thirteen goals, five assists and counting, for nothing at all, makes for a perfect signing.

Notable misses

Thibaut Courtois, Tom Heaton, Kyle Walker, Victor Moses, Laurent Koscielny, David Luiz, Michael Carrick, Phillipe Coutinho, Dele Alli and Jermain Defoe.

While Courtois and Heaton have been brilliant under the bar, Walker has been a standout full-back in addition to Moses, who has displayed his adaptability in the role for Chelsea.

Koscielny and Luiz have more often than not been rocks for their team, with the former even netting a couple of crucial goals for Arsenal.

Carrick hasn’t got much game time, but he has been terrific for United when he has played, with the side not losing even a single game with him on the field. Coutinho, too, was pegged back by injury but was the league’s standout player at the start of the season with five goals and six assists. Alli started slow but has grown in prominence steadily, helping Tottenham cut into the top three courtesy his 10 goals.

Defoe has kept his name relevant by netting goals game after game, 11 in total, and notching up a few crucial points for relegation-battling Sunderland.