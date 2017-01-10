Title

× Close

The Field

Sports news and scores

goal for india

The joy of watching a dead rubber Santosh Trophy match between Assam and Arunachal in Shillong

Introducing The Field’s new series – a journey through India’s various footballing hotbeds and the state of the beautiful game. First stop: Meghalaya.

by 
Image credit:  Arka Bhattacharya

Indian football is at a crossroads – on one hand, the country is gearing up to host its first ever global Fifa event, the men’s Under-17 World Cup 2017 in October this year, and on the other, the merger of the Indian Super League and the I-League has still not happened, leaving India in a bizarre situation with two leagues, leading to a lot of legacy clubs shutting down.

Goal for India

Save for a moment here or there, Indian football really has not managed to excite the masses in the same way that cricket, or more recently, the likes of badminton or hockey have done.

At the cost of generalisation, the majority of the youthful urban intelligentsia would much rather watch a Premier League match or a La Liga match than sit through an I-League encounter. And can they be blamed? Quite frankly, no.

The game’s administrators in the country, the All India Football Federation have not really done a lot to promote or market the game in the country. Information on football and footballers is low and limited to Wikipedia stubs. Hotbeds like the football crazy public of the North-East of India are rarely featured in traditional media.

What we at The Field realised that although news portals like Football News India (@fni) do their best to keep the public abreast of the ongoings of the game in the country, they need a helping hand in developing the culture and appetite for the Indian game among the public. The first step in introducing a new culture is to provide more information.

“Goal for India” is a series of stories appearing on The Field on the beautiful game from various footballing hotbeds in the country.

This is the first.

Shillong’s love for the Santosh Trophy

Shillong is a beautiful but tiny city, measuring about 64 square kilometres (eight by eight). It is the capital of Meghalaya, literally translating to “The Abode of the Clouds” in Sanskrit.

Located about two kilometres from the centre of the city is the hub of football in Shillong – the Polo Grounds. Here, one can see the imposing Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, home to one of the city’s most famous clubs, Shillong Lajong.

Jawarharlal Nehru Stadium, home of Shillong Lajong
Jawarharlal Nehru Stadium, home of Shillong Lajong

The Meghalaya Football Association and the state department of sports are also located here. About 200 metres from the Nehru Stadium lies its poorer cousin, the Shillong Sports Association Stadium, a multi-purpose stadium with a capacity of 4,000 and has natural grass as compared to the former, which is astroturf.

The Shillong SA stadium is also the centre for this year’s Santosh Trophy Northeast region qualifiers where six teams – Meghalaya, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur and Tripura are vying for two spots in the next round of the tournament.

The hosts have already qualified, along with Mizoram, and the last match of this round is a dead rubber between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, with both teams playing for pride, having not won a match as yet.

On the way to the stadium, one can see large banners advertising NorthEast United, a team playing in the Indian Super League, which ended a month ago, but not a peep which suggests that one of India’s oldest tournaments is taking place nearby.

The tickets are nominally priced at Rs 20 and Rs 40; one can also buy passes for the Meghalaya Invitational tournament, which will start shortly.

Willybert Wallang, the volunteer who checks my ticket before letting me in, says with a shrug, “Usually 400-500 people turn up, today only 150-200.” The vendors inside the stadium selling a assortment of juices, water bottles, cigarettes look disappointed too. “We have seen crowds double this size.”

Vendors at the stadium
Vendors at the stadium

As I enter the stadium, a big boombox is playing not Bollywood, but Closer by the Chainsmokers, followed by the Imagine Dragons’ hit Radioactive. The stadium is littered with ash, plastic and cups but one spectator is thankful as he informs me that the sitting gallery was recently renovated.

It’s a Monday afternoon but there’s still a rush

The AIFF’s unwillingness to pay for floodlights has meant afternoon kickoffs for most of these matches. The temperature is 25 degrees Celsius, somewhat warm by Shillong standards as the two fairly young teams line up.

The sides are well disciplined in the opening exchanges and play with a proper formation and shape, which belies their ages. As the viewers inside get involved in the game, the public outside the stadium sense that there is a match ongoing as the crowd increases in numbers.

It’s halftime and both sides have done well to cancel each other out. As I leave through the gate to buy myself a water bottle, Willy grins to me and says, “More than double the number has come in now.”

In the second half, both teams go for the jugular, egged on by the crowd. When Assam finally do manage a breakthrough, there is a smattering of applause. Arunachal’s blond No. 7 seems to be a crowd favourite, reaching for aerial balls, running in hard, keeping Assam’s defenders on their toes. Not only him, both teams and the coaches seem intent on winning the game, bellowing instructions from the touchline as a scuffle breaks out.

When the trailing team manage a counter attack and a long diagonal ball is sent through for 7 to chase, the crowd erupts, urging him to catch up to the ball. He tries his level best, but a poor first touch lets him down as the keeper gladly pouches the ball as the crowd take their seats once again.

Seated next to me is E Rymbai, a 49-year-old ex-footballer who played for Jaintia Hills in district tournaments. “I heard that there was a game on and as I was passing by, I decided to watch it,” he says. “In the mainland, its only cricket and they follow other leagues. But ask any little boy here, and he will know Indian footballers.” Rymbai also goes on to tell me there was no club culture at that time and that they would have to shell out from their own pockets to travel to tournaments.

His eyes transfixed on the game, he looks at the silver lining, “Things have improved now,“ as he lights his beedi, one of many in the stadium. As Assam score their second goal with a looping header, several voices can be heard analysing the play: “Assam’s play is more organised...Assam is very strong on the left side....Arunachal left themselves open that time.” Most of these voices, I later find out, are of neutrals and locals, who do not support either team.

As the match comes to an end, there is applause once more at the end. The teams reciprocate the dispersing crowd’s feelings as the stadium empties out, as quickly as it filled up.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

Delays in India’s infrastructure projects have a large impact on key social indicators

Why India needs social infrastructure and needs it fast

Delays in India’s infrastructure projects have a large impact on key social indicators
Image credit:  Getty Images

Long delays in infrastructure are not just peculiar to India but a challenge in many democracies. It is after all a hallmark of an open society that affected citizens have the right to ask for reviews and changes. However, even considering those necessary checks and balances we have some egregious delays and cost overruns. For example, the much-needed Santa Cruz-Chembur link road has been called by the World Bank as “the world’s most delayed road project”.

Delays and cost overruns have significant and far-reaching implications. The short-term inconvenience and disruption of slow under-construction projects aside, it means that public goods take significantly longer to achieve the impact they were planned for. Vital infrastructure like schools, hospitals and housing are crucial for a healthy and skilled population. Infrastructure is also an essential pre-requisite to spurring economic growth and job creation. In short, delays in execution can have a serious impact on social and economic progress.

In the Global Competitiveness Index released by the World Economic Forum for the year 2015 -16, India still ranks 84th out of 140 countries on social infrastructure.

Hospital infrastructure is unanimously recognized as severely lacking in India and can illustrate the size and nature of this problem. India has only 0.7 hospital beds per 1000 population as of 2011. This is well below the global average of 2.6 and the WHO benchmark of 3.5. With population growth and steady urbanisation, India’s urban population is increasing by around 22,000 people per day. Taking the WHO benchmark into account, our cities require 79 hospital beds to be added every day to provide optimum healthcare. Even if an average hospital holds 100 beds, we need about 4 new hospitals a week to service our demand. This highlights the urgency in building more hospitals and building them quickly. Subject matter experts are of the view that accelerating the speed of construction is even more pertinent for hospitals given that permits and approvals can take up to a year. Faster construction would not only allow for providing necessary services sooner but also improve the business case for the investor and drive higher private investment in healthcare.

Education is another area that needs urgent improvement in quality and quantity. With the right to education becoming a fundamental right, the enrollment rates have been steadily increasing. We need schools to service this demand. A report by Ernst and Young forecasts that by 2022, at higher overall enrollment rates and a lower dropout rate, an additional 130,000 private schools will be required. This translates to a need for almost 16,000 new schools a year.

In addition to health and education, India is in dire need of quality affordable housing. A report by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation (HUPA) states that we are short of around 19 million urban housing units. Most of the housing requirement is for economically weaker sections of society and progress has been slow. The central government’s ‘Housing for All by 2022’ program, with an aim to construct 20 million housing units, only managed to complete 19,255 houses in its first year. Adoption of faster construction technology is critical in reducing cost of construction, which is undoubtedly crucial for this segment, as well as meeting demand and providing a reasonable quality of life in India’s densely packed cities.

Construction of commercial infrastructure also has a wide ripple effect in propelling industry sectors and job creation. The recent rise of Gurugram, Hyderabad and Bengaluru as major commercial centers can be largely attributed to the creation of infrastructure. What has helped these centers develop so rapidly is the development of social infrastructure like schooling, healthcare, housing and urban transport in tandem. Delays in any element of infrastructure can retard uptake of housing and investment by multi-nationals in setting up offices, ultimately slowing economic growth.

While the length of project delays has reduced over time, India has a long way to go. Project planning and approval timelines involve complex and multiple considerations and are hence tougher to reduce. But faster construction is an aspect that can be achieved and can contribute significantly to reducing India’s infrastructure lacuna. In this scenario, technology can play an important role in aiding India’s next phase of growth.

One company is all set to address these yawning gaps in India’s growth story. KEF Infrastructure is harnessing technology to increase the speed of construction of infrastructure projects, especially in essential sectors such as Healthcare and Education. It uses off-site manufacturing technology to completely transform traditional construction methods to a modern component-based assembly process at its state-of-the-art KEF Infra One Park in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. Entire building components can be built here and transported for assembly on site, helping speed up the pace of construction by up to 50% and delivering infrastructure projects ahead of time. KEF Infra One is thus a fully integrated one-stop ‘offsite manufacturing’ destination. By integrating the best technology from around the globe, KEF Infra is at the forefront of the Industrial Revolution 4.0, fast-tracking the pace of India’s infrastructure development. Some of the company’s notable projects include the 205-bed Meitra Hospital in Kozhikode, which is planned to be completed in 21 months against the industry average of 4 years, a new Infosys block in Electronic City, Bengaluru, which will be completed in 7.5 months compared to the average construction time of 2 years and the Embassy 7B Business Park in Bengaluru which will be Asia’s first fully off-site manufactured project. To know more about KEF’s revolutionary building methods and infrastructure projects, see here. Watch the film below to know how faster construction of infrastructure projects can lead to positive social impact.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of KEF Infrastructure and not by the Scroll editorial team.

× Close

PreviousNext