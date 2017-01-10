Title

× Close

The Field

Sports news and scores

indian cricket

After stagnating under MS Dhoni, R Ashwin eyes a fresh start under Virat Kohli

The Tamil Nadu all-rounder may be the current ICC Player of the Year but he had lost Dhoni’s trust in the limited-overs formats

by 
Image credit:  Punit Paranjpe / AFP

Sourav Ganguly and Harbhajan Singh. Graeme Smith and Dale Steyn. Michael Vaughan and Andrew Flintoff. MS Dhoni and Ravichandran Ashwin – it was believed, at least.

Like the various captain and bowler pairs, who got along as if they were customised as per each other’s needs, Dhoni and Ashwin promised to be India’s star couple on the field.

International cricket was moody with Ashwin at the start of his career. While he was effective at home, he was almost invisible on foreign soil. The world questioned his selection. But Dhoni defied them all and backed his man.

With time, though, the equation changed. Victories had to be earned by Dhoni’s team. Abroad, they were even tough to earn. Ashwin could not find ways to find the decisive strikes, and Dhoni struggled to help him find it. Dhoni’s faith in Ashwin dwindled. Ashwin’s self-belief took a walk.

The off-spinner’s barren run in Tests outside India continued. But it was his inability to daunt the batsmen in the ODIs that hurt. By now, Dhoni had retired from Tests and was the One-Day International and Twenty20 International captain alone.

The split

Dhoni’s had decided that in ODIs at least, he had to look elsewhere for spin options. That he had done all that he could as captain to support Ashwin’s growth as a one-day bowler.

So, in early 2016, Dhoni dropped Aswhin. Dhoni had dropped his man. After just two ODIs in Australia, the off-spinner was left out.

Just when people thought it was a minor hiccup in their relationship, it reached boiling point when Dhoni did not trust Ashwin to complete his quota in the World Twenty20 semi-final against the West Indies. There was dew alright, but in a game of such high stakes and under immense pressure, one would bank on Ashwin more than the occasional medium-pace of Virat Kohli. Dhoni did not, and India crashed out of the World T20.

The pattern followed in the Indian Premier League. Dhoni would often underuse his Pune Supergiants teammate. The frustration Ashwin felt also came to the fore in one of the press conferences in the IPL.

Play

By now, it was evident that the captain’s trust in his one-time strike bowler had faded. Ashwin was not picked for the ODIs against New Zealand. They said he was rested to manage the hectic Test summer. But when that is the only series apart from a brief one against England before the team heads out to defend its Champions Trophy crown, the non-selection could have had more to it than “resting” Ashwin.

It was no surprise then that Ashwin did not thank Dhoni after he won the ICC Cricketer of the Year and Test Cricketer of the Year. His tweet had then raised eyebrows.

In the meanwhile, however, there was another relationship that had developed. Virat Kohli and R Ashwin. They appeared perfectly customised as per each other’s needs.

Kohli gives Ashwin a fresh lease of life

Under Dhoni, Ashwin had stagnated. But the Indian Test captain brought him a fresh lease of life. The world questioned his selection, again. But, Virat not only backed Ashwin, he found ways for him to succeed.

Kohli set innovative fields, threw him the ball when the other bowlers had failed and when the world believed Ashwin would too and involved him in team strategies. Ashwin’s success started outside India, even if it were only in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, and peaked in India. Amidst a series of Tests at home, Ashwin even stood out on the docile surfaces of the Caribbean.

Ashwin’s carried his regained confidence with the ball every time he walked out to bat. It resulted in a possible new Test number six for India.

Under Dhoni’s leadership, Ashwin had begun to be a desolate figure on the field. In Kohli’s team, he was the man around which all the action unfolded. He picked up wickets in a heap, he scored runs not many believed he could and he also took on the mantle of the vice-captain when Ajinkya Rahane was out injured.

On the field, the chemistry sparkled. When Kohli searched for answers, he had Ashwin to help him with them – either with the ball or with just words of advice. And if Ashwin wanted an extra fielder on the leg, an additional close-in catcher or any random field, Kohli would grant it to him. Kohli was Ashwin’s captain.

Ashwin too fought for his leader, with the ball and otherwise. When James Anderson questioned Kohli’s ability to score in England, he was handed a warm welcome to the pitch the next morning – Ashwin had a few words to tell him as he walked him to the wicket. Ashwin was Kohli’s first officer.

Ravichandran Ashwin and James Anderson exchange words at the end of the fourth India-England Test in Mumbai. Image credit: Indranil Mukherjee / AFP
Ravichandran Ashwin and James Anderson exchange words at the end of the fourth India-England Test in Mumbai. Image credit: Indranil Mukherjee / AFP

After Dhoni resigned as one-day captain and Kohli took over last week, the trust Kohli had in Ashwin in the Tests was now transferred to the one-dayers as well.

Ashwin had struggled for a place recently in Dhoni’s ODI side, and was not banked on in his T20I side. But he walked into both these sides to be helmed by Kohli. And with it, he could now be the Man in Blue around whom all the one-day action unfolds too.

Time for Ashwin to display his brilliance in the India blues

Ashwin may be the world number one Test bowler and all-rounder, but it is a fresh start for him in the one-dayers. It was under Kohli that Ashwin has been unstoppable in the Tests. It is under Kohli that he will hope for his one-day career to be resurrected. He could end up as one of country’s all-time great, but for that he will need to succeed across formats. And he will bank on Kohli to help him achieve that.

After Dhoni had stepped down as the one-day captain, Ashwin had praised his achievements. “If you ask if anyone could match or deliver his (Dhoni) level of achievement, it is going to be a herculean task, definitely it is not going to be easy.”

But at the same time, he had expressed immense happiness at the prospect of playing for Kohli.“It is going to be an exciting phase, it’s all about working out together hard and testing times...he is someone who looks out for suggestions.”

Ashwin’s brush with one-day cricket resumes now. Immediate start: the England series. Immediate goal: the Champions Trophy. Indian one-day cricket will be richer if Ashwin can stand there at the end of his run-up in the blues - like he is not ready for the ball, for the moment and yet deliver the most scientifically thought-out delivery and bamboozle the batsman like only an intelligent bowler like him can.

For all the latest cricket news, read The Cricket Wrap.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BULLETIN BY 

Delays in India’s infrastructure projects have a large impact on key social indicators

Why India needs social infrastructure and needs it fast

Delays in India’s infrastructure projects have a large impact on key social indicators
Image credit:  Getty Images

Long delays in infrastructure are not just peculiar to India but a challenge in many democracies. It is after all a hallmark of an open society that affected citizens have the right to ask for reviews and changes. However, even considering those necessary checks and balances we have some egregious delays and cost overruns. For example, the much-needed Santa Cruz-Chembur link road has been called by the World Bank as “the world’s most delayed road project”.

Delays and cost overruns have significant and far-reaching implications. The short-term inconvenience and disruption of slow under-construction projects aside, it means that public goods take significantly longer to achieve the impact they were planned for. Vital infrastructure like schools, hospitals and housing are crucial for a healthy and skilled population. Infrastructure is also an essential pre-requisite to spurring economic growth and job creation. In short, delays in execution can have a serious impact on social and economic progress.

In the Global Competitiveness Index released by the World Economic Forum for the year 2015 -16, India still ranks 84th out of 140 countries on social infrastructure.

Hospital infrastructure is unanimously recognized as severely lacking in India and can illustrate the size and nature of this problem. India has only 0.7 hospital beds per 1000 population as of 2011. This is well below the global average of 2.6 and the WHO benchmark of 3.5. With population growth and steady urbanisation, India’s urban population is increasing by around 22,000 people per day. Taking the WHO benchmark into account, our cities require 79 hospital beds to be added every day to provide optimum healthcare. Even if an average hospital holds 100 beds, we need about 4 new hospitals a week to service our demand. This highlights the urgency in building more hospitals and building them quickly. Subject matter experts are of the view that accelerating the speed of construction is even more pertinent for hospitals given that permits and approvals can take up to a year. Faster construction would not only allow for providing necessary services sooner but also improve the business case for the investor and drive higher private investment in healthcare.

Education is another area that needs urgent improvement in quality and quantity. With the right to education becoming a fundamental right, the enrollment rates have been steadily increasing. We need schools to service this demand. A report by Ernst and Young forecasts that by 2022, at higher overall enrollment rates and a lower dropout rate, an additional 130,000 private schools will be required. This translates to a need for almost 16,000 new schools a year.

In addition to health and education, India is in dire need of quality affordable housing. A report by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation (HUPA) states that we are short of around 19 million urban housing units. Most of the housing requirement is for economically weaker sections of society and progress has been slow. The central government’s ‘Housing for All by 2022’ program, with an aim to construct 20 million housing units, only managed to complete 19,255 houses in its first year. Adoption of faster construction technology is critical in reducing cost of construction, which is undoubtedly crucial for this segment, as well as meeting demand and providing a reasonable quality of life in India’s densely packed cities.

Construction of commercial infrastructure also has a wide ripple effect in propelling industry sectors and job creation. The recent rise of Gurugram, Hyderabad and Bengaluru as major commercial centers can be largely attributed to the creation of infrastructure. What has helped these centers develop so rapidly is the development of social infrastructure like schooling, healthcare, housing and urban transport in tandem. Delays in any element of infrastructure can retard uptake of housing and investment by multi-nationals in setting up offices, ultimately slowing economic growth.

While the length of project delays has reduced over time, India has a long way to go. Project planning and approval timelines involve complex and multiple considerations and are hence tougher to reduce. But faster construction is an aspect that can be achieved and can contribute significantly to reducing India’s infrastructure lacuna. In this scenario, technology can play an important role in aiding India’s next phase of growth.

One company is all set to address these yawning gaps in India’s growth story. KEF Infrastructure is harnessing technology to increase the speed of construction of infrastructure projects, especially in essential sectors such as Healthcare and Education. It uses off-site manufacturing technology to completely transform traditional construction methods to a modern component-based assembly process at its state-of-the-art KEF Infra One Park in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. Entire building components can be built here and transported for assembly on site, helping speed up the pace of construction by up to 50% and delivering infrastructure projects ahead of time. KEF Infra One is thus a fully integrated one-stop ‘offsite manufacturing’ destination. By integrating the best technology from around the globe, KEF Infra is at the forefront of the Industrial Revolution 4.0, fast-tracking the pace of India’s infrastructure development. Some of the company’s notable projects include the 205-bed Meitra Hospital in Kozhikode, which is planned to be completed in 21 months against the industry average of 4 years, a new Infosys block in Electronic City, Bengaluru, which will be completed in 7.5 months compared to the average construction time of 2 years and the Embassy 7B Business Park in Bengaluru which will be Asia’s first fully off-site manufactured project. To know more about KEF’s revolutionary building methods and infrastructure projects, see here. Watch the film below to know how faster construction of infrastructure projects can lead to positive social impact.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of KEF Infrastructure and not by the Scroll editorial team.

× Close

PreviousNext